This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Carlo Ancelotti slams 'ugly speculation' on Kylian Mbappe's mental health and says 'it's just a matter of time' before Real Madrid star hits form K. Mbappe Real Madrid Leganes vs Real Madrid Leganes LaLiga C. Ancelotti Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has hit out at the recent speculation about star striker Kylian Mbappe's mental health. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Mbappe struggling for form at Madrid

Has also missed out on last two France squads

Ancelotti backing striker to come good Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱