This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty/GOAL Callum Wilson to Wrexham?! Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney told free agent Newcastle & England striker would be 'absolutely great signing' Wrexham C. Wilson Premier League Transfers Newcastle Championship Another Premier League deal is being mooted for Wrexham, with Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney told that Callum Wilson would be a “great signing”. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Red Dragons linked with top-flight performers

Bolstering ranks for life in the Championship

International frontman approaching free agency Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask Next Match Premier League NEW EVE Match preview