This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty/Instagram Bucking bronco & pool party! Wrexham’s wild Las Vegas blowout continues as James McClean, Elliot Lee & Co soak up everything that Sin City has to offer Wrexham J. McClean E. Lee Showbiz Soccer cities League One The Las Vegas celebrations continue for Wrexham’s promotion-winning squad, with pool parties and bucking bronco rides being enjoyed. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Red Dragons living it up in Nevada

Trip funded by Hollywood co-owners

History made with three promotions Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask