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Brian Brobbey credits video analysis after Manchester City hat-trick and Netherlands call-up
Brobbey hits top form with Sunderland treble against Man City
Sunderland forward Brian Brobbey experienced a memorable week after scoring a stunning hat-trick against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium. Despite a 5-3 defeat for the Black Cats, the 24-year-old striker earned a rare 10/10 rating from the BBC for his sensational display.
Brobbey has seamlessly adapted to English football since departing Ajax, building on his impressive international reputation.
The forward reported for Netherlands duty in Zeist brimming with confidence ahead of the international window.
- DeFodi Images
Striker grins over match rating and details video work
Reflecting on his match rating in an interview with ESPN, Brobbey admitted he had rarely received a perfect score throughout his career. The Dutch international attributed his sharp improvement to rigorous individual video analysis alongside personal performance coach Patrick Woerst.
He emphasized that studying footage allows him to play smarter, optimize his positioning, and conserve energy on the pitch.
“At school? I don’t think so,” Brobbey joked regarding his 10/10 score. “This is the first one I’ve had. I always try to improve. Watching footage to see what I can do better, things like that. So I just try to keep it up.”
Off-the-ball scanning key to outsmarting defenders
Brobbey explained that his individual sessions focus heavily on pre-scanning opposition defenders before receiving the ball. By assessing open spaces ahead of time, the powerful striker creates artificial advantages without relying solely on physical confrontations.
Even after netting three goals against Manchester City, Brobbey scheduled another analysis session with Woerst upon joining the national team.
“To be faster and smarter than your opponent. I’ve started looking around me better,” Brobbey noted. “I know better where my defender is standing, and that makes it a bit easier for me as well.”
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Golden opportunity emerges under new manager Xavi
Brobbey’s sensational form comes at an ideal moment as new Netherlands head coach Xavi Hernandez prepares for his first international window. With attacking competitors Donyell Malen, Memphis Depay, and Wout Weghorst all absent from the squad, Brobbey stands ready to stake his claim.
The Sunderland star looks to translate his Premier League momentum into a starting role for Oranje on Thursday.
“I am here,” Brobbey declared with a smile. “I am in good form, so I hope to show that.”
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