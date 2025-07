This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

AFP Brentford identify Yoane Wissa £25m transfer replacement as Newcastle, Tottenham and Nottingham Forest eye striker Y. Wissa Brentford Transfers Nottingham Forest Tottenham Newcastle Premier League Brentford have reportedly identified a potential replacement for Yoane Wissa if the in-demand striker leaves the club. Brentford trying to keep Wissa

Forest, Spurs & Newcastle linked

Bees identify Wissa replacement Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Article continues below Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask