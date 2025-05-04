This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Brenden Aaronson gets brutal ‘nowhere near Premier League level’ assessment as USMNT star faces transfer questions on the back of Leeds United promotion B. Aaronson USA Leeds Premier League Transfers Championship USMNT star Brenden Aaronson has been brutally told that he is “nowhere near Premier League level” as Leeds return to the top tier of English football. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Joined the Whites as a top-flight outfit

Struggled to make an impact at that level

Has helped to secure promotion & title Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask