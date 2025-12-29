Bournemouth expect to sell Antoine Semenyo to Man City ‘in next 48 hours’ as Cherries target forgotten Tottenham winger as replacement

Six months ago, Semenyo seemed to be comfortable at Bournemouth and was expected to stay on a long-term basis after signing a new five-year contract in July. After putting pen to paper, Semenyo had said: "I've grown so much at the club, both on and off the pitch, and I'm really happy to have signed ahead of returning for pre-season. From the fans to the staff and my teammates, I can't speak highly enough of the people around the club. It's a great place to be and I'm excited to get back to Bournemouth and continue the hard work with the new season just around the corner."

Bournemouth's president of football operations, Tiago Pinto, added that Semenyo had been "crucial" to the south coast club's progress and was a "key member" of their ongoing project. He said: "We have a great relationship with Antoine and we're looking forward to continuing that as we hope to build on a record-breaking season. His commitment to the club matches our ambition and I'm excited to see what can be achieved as we prepare for the new campaign."

However, things have changed after Semenyo displayed tremendous form since the start of the season and he is now among the best performers in the league, halfway through the campaign. His impressive start caught the eyes of a number of top English clubs but it seems City have won the race to secure his transfer.