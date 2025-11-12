Getty Images
Borussia Dortmund target Arsenal star Jurrien Timber's twin brother currently shining under Robin van Persie at Feyenoord
Dortmund scout Timber amid contract stand-off
According to Sky Germany, the Dortmund scouts were present during Feyenoord’s Europa League clash against Stuttgart to watch the 24-year-old midfielder closely. Timber's strong form has kept him on the radar of several top clubs, while the Dutch club remains locked in talks to extend his contract beyond 2026. Meanwhile, the Bundesliga club will be hoping to catch the Dutchman’s attention after an up-and-down transfer window this summer. Dortmund missed out on several key targets, including Arsenal wonderkid Ethan Nwaneri and Brighton’s Facundo Buonanotte, who is now on loan to Chelsea. The club was also keen to bring in Manchester City’s Claudio Echeverri on loan with an option to buy, but Bayer Leverkusen beat them to it and secured a straight loan deal instead.
West Ham reignite interest amid Dortmund's chase
Dortmund, however, are not alone in the chase. Premier League club West Ham United have also reignited their interest in Timber after manager Nuno Espirito Santo approved the move. Nuno had been keen on signing Timber during his time at Nottingham Forest and continues to rate him highly.
Despite the speculation, Timber remains an important figure at Feyenoord. He lost the captain’s armband this summer to Sem Steijn, with Van Persie explaining that the decision was linked to the midfielder's ongoing contract talks. Still, the Dutch international has been a regular in the starting XI, making 14 appearances this season with two goals and one assist.
It’s either extend or sell for Feyenoord
Quinten’s twin brother, Arsenal defender Jurrien, had spoken earlier about his brother’s situation during the Netherlands camp in September, stating that another year with the Dutch club would be good for his brother.
"Another year at Feyenoord would be nice, wouldn’t it?"
However, it isn't for the Dutch side. If Timber plays another season without signing a new deal, he could leave for free, something the club will want to avoid at any cost. The Dutch club already turned down a bid from Bayer Leverkusen earlier this summer, but interest in him has only grown since.
"There was very serious interest in him," club CEO Dennis te Kloese told Algemeen Dagblad in September.
“It didn’t happen, but not because we didn’t want to cooperate. Now, the question remains whether we’ll extend the contract or not. Well, we have time to have a cup of coffee now. We have very good contact with him; we don’t notice anything wrong with him. He’s very professional,” he added.
What's next for Timber and Feyenoord?
Despite Timber’s strong performances, Feyenoord’s season has been inconsistent. They sit second in the Eredivisie with nine wins from 12 games, trailing leaders PSV, but their Europa League campaign has been disappointing, with just one win in four matches, leaving them in the bottom half of their group. With Van Persie backing his midfield star and major clubs keeping a close watch, Timber could be the next big name to leave De Kuip, and Dortmund will be hoping this time, the deal goes their way.
