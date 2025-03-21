This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Chris Wood New Zealand 2025Getty
Chris Burton

Booked for signing autographs! Bizarre caution for red-hot Premier League striker as hat-trick from Nottingham Forest star Chris Wood leaves New Zealand on the brink of 2026 World Cup qualification

C. WoodPremier LeagueWorld CupNottingham ForestNew Zealand vs FijiNew ZealandWorld Cup Qualification OFC

Chris Wood, who has been in red-hot form for Nottingham Forest this season, collected a bizarre booking while on international duty with New Zealand.

  • Has hit 18 Premier League goals this season
  • Recorded another hat-trick for his country
  • Cautioned for mingling with supporters
