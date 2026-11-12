‘Big move’ coming for England rookie Josh King ‘sooner rather than later’ - with Darren Bent explaining where Fulham’s ‘special talent’ can still raise his game
Teenage wonderkid makes the game look easy
West London native King is a product of the Cottagers’ academy system, having joined their ranks at the age of eight. He made his competitive debut in August 2024 and has reached 57 appearances for the club.
Experience has brought with it added maturity and greater confidence. The fleet-footed youngster has become famed for his willingness to pick up possession in tight spaces and pick the tightest of defensive locks.
Comfortable when gliding across the playing surface, King can make football look effortless at times, with his sporting feathers rarely being ruffled. He has been billed as the hottest of prospects for some time, with impressive development now being accelerated in the international arena.
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King hoping to make senior international debut with England
King, who has represented England at every age group from U15s through the U21 set-up, will be hoping to make his Three Lions bow against either Croatia or Spain in UEFA Nations League competition - having been handed a maiden call-up by Thomas Tuchel.
Proving his worth at the very highest level will see individual stock soar further, with admiring glances from afar already being shot in the direction of Craven Cottage. It is considered to be only a matter of time before a seriously big transfer offer is tabled - with every team in the market for game-changing creativity.
Is King destined to leave Fulham in the near future?
Asked for his take on King’s international selection and whether days at Fulham may be numbered, ex-Cottagers and England striker Bent - who was speaking in association with MrQ Live Casino - told GOAL: “I think that big move might be coming sooner rather than later because he's burst onto the scene.
“He's fantastic in terms of what he can do. The one criticism you probably have is his numbers. Can he get his numbers up a little bit in terms of goals and assists? But other than that, he is a special talent.
“He can go past people. He can create. He's comfortable taking the ball in any scenario as well. He'll break the lines with a pass. He'll break the lines when he drives with it, dribbling with it. I'm a big fan of his and he's going to get better and better.
“He's someone that, unfortunately for Fulham, looks like they're going to lose a really, really special talent. But I'm delighted to see him in the England squad and he thoroughly deserves it because he's been that good.”
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Youngster working alongside Bellingham and Co
As alluded to by Bent, there are areas of King’s game that can be improved. While his ability on the ball is beyond question, he could do more with it at times. Players of his ilk are judged on end product.
Just four goals have been recorded for Fulham so far, while he managed only a couple of assists last season and has the same number on his resume in 2026-27. He obviously needs somebody to take the chances that he creates, but more openings can also be found.
Working with superstar performers in the England squad should help to bring even more out of King - as he trains alongside the likes of Jude Bellingham, Morgan Rogers, Eberechi Eze and Morgan Gibbs-White. Cole Palmer and Phil Foden provide further competition in the No.10 department, with personal standards needing to be maintained in order to earn international caps and a future more to a club higher up the footballing food chain.
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