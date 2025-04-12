This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

AFP 'The best centre-forward in Europe!' - Newcastle told to keep Alexander Isak at all costs as vultures circle around Magpies hero A. Isak Newcastle Transfers Premier League Newcastle United have been urged to keep hold of striker Alexander Isak by former Rangers forward Ally McCoist Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Isak led Newcastle to Carabao Cup glory last month

Swedish star has attracted interest from Premier League rivals

McCoist claims Isak has been 'best centre-forward in Europe this year' Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match Premier League NEW MUN Match preview