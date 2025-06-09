This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Indianapolis Colts v Cincinnati BengalsGetty Images Sport
Abhinav Sharma

Cincinnati Bengals release team captain LB Germaine Pratt

NFL

Bengals are releasing linebacker and team captain Germaine Pratt.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Bengals release linebacker and team captain Germaine Pratt
  • The 29-year-old requested a trade from Cincinnati back in February
  • Move saves Cincinnati $5.6m in cap space
Catch all offseason drama on NFL Network with Fubo (free-trial)
Find the best deals
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Want to go deeper? Ask

Beta