Getty Images SportAbhinav SharmaCincinnati Bengals release team captain LB Germaine PrattNFLBengals are releasing linebacker and team captain Germaine Pratt.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowBengals release linebacker and team captain Germaine PrattThe 29-year-old requested a trade from Cincinnati back in FebruaryMove saves Cincinnati $5.6m in cap space Catch all offseason drama on NFL Network with Fubo (free-trial)Find the best dealsFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Want to go deeper? Ask BetaAsk