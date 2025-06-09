This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Cincinnati Bengals release team captain LB Germaine Pratt NFL Bengals are releasing linebacker and team captain Germaine Pratt. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Bengals release linebacker and team captain Germaine Pratt

The 29-year-old requested a trade from Cincinnati back in February

Move saves Cincinnati $5.6m in cap space Catch all offseason drama on NFL Network with Fubo (free-trial) Find the best deals Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask