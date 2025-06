This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Bengals first-round pick Shemar Stewart leaves mandatory minicamp amid contract dispute NFL Fasten your belts, Bengals fans. This is getting ugly. Stewart leaves Cincinnati's mandatory minicamp amid contract dispute. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Bengals picked Shemar Stewart 17th overall in the 2025 draft

Stewart refuses to sign his rookie deal

Contract standoff leads to him leaving Bengals mandatory minicamp Catch all offseason drama on NFL Network with Fubo (free-trial) Find the best deals Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask