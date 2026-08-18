Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala collapses on the pitch again during a friendly against Heidenheim

According to AS, Musiala collapsed just four minutes after coming off the bench in a friendly between Bayern Munich and Heidenheim on Tuesday. The midfielder was substituted into the match in the 61st minute but went down off the ball shortly afterwards, prompting the medical team to rush onto the pitch.

Musiala eventually managed to walk off the field under his own power, appearing dazed. This alarming event unfolded despite the player passing medical examinations before the game. Manager Vincent Kompany gave Musiala minutes because those tests did not reveal any major medical issues, and temperatures were notably milder than during his previous episode.