Barcelona GFXGetty
Harry Sherlock

Barcelona player ratings vs Atletico Madrid: Hansi Flick needs a Plan B! Joan Garcia and Alejandro Balde among biggest flops while Eric Garcia sees red as Blaugrana's high line is horribly exposed in Copa del Rey thrashing

Barcelona were thumped 4-0 by Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Copa del Rey semi final on Thursday, as Diego Simeone's side ran riot against a truly dismal Blaugrana side. Hansi Flick's high line was exposed routinely and ruthlessly throughout a night that the Metropolitano faithful could barely believe.

Atleti were given a huge boost early on as Barca goalkeeper Joan Garcia allowed a back-pass to slip under his boot and roll over the line despite Pau Cubarsi's efforts to clear. While the net was initially rippled by Ademola Lookman, replays proved it was, in fact, an own goal from the goalkeeper because the ball crossed the line before the Nigeria international got there.

Antoine Griezmann doubled Atleti's lead before the quarter-hour mark, as the former France international ran onto Nahuel Molina's through-ball and finished beautifully. Jules Kounde then cleared another Atletico effort off the line to keep Barca in the game after they had themselves hit the crossbar through Fermin Lopez.

The Rojiblancos once again feasted on Barcelona's near-suicidal high line to add a third before half-time, as a beautifully flowing move ending with a fine Lookman finish. There was still time before the break for Fermin to be sent through one-on-one, but Juan Musso was quick off his line to save, and just two minutes later, Julian Alvarez added a fourth with a vicious finish from the edge of the box. 

Cubarsi thought he had reduced the arrears early in the second half, but his strike was chalked off after a frankly surreal eight-minute VAR delay. And before full-time, a wild challenge from Eric Garcia earned him a straight red card to cap a truly awful evening for the Blaugrana. 

GOAL rates Barcelona's players from the Metropolitano...

  • TOPSHOT-FBL-ESP-CUP-ATLETICO MADRID-BARCELONAAFP

    Goalkeeper & Defense

    Joan Garcia (4/10):

    An utterly dreadful mistake to concede the first goal as he did. Well beaten thereafter. Just not his night.

    Jules Kounde (3/10):

    Cleared an effort off the line at 2-0 but just could not track Lookman at all. Dismal. 

    Pau Cubarsi (3/10):

    Did what he could to try to spare Garcia's blushes for the opener but just couldn't get back. Outmatched throughout as his feet turned to lead. Scored to make it 4-1, but an eight-minute VAR check led to it being ruled out. 

    Eric Garcia (3/10):

    His early pass left his goalkeeper scrambling and he never really recovered. A handball near the end was followed by a tackle so rash and idiotic it saw him handed a straight red card. As bad as it gets. 

    Alejandro Balde (3/10):

    Got absolutely nowhere near Griezmann as he made it 2-0. So much danger came down his side and he simply could not cope. 

  • Atletico de Madrid v FC Barcelona - Copa Del ReyGetty Images Sport

    Midfield

    Marc Casado (3/10):

    Booked for a really late challenge in the first half, prompting fury in the Atletico dugout. Hooked within 36 minutes. Ouch. 

    Frenkie de Jong (5/10):

    Took care of the ball but the ship was sinking whatever he did. 

    Fermin Lopez (7/10):

    Cracked the crossbar early. Kept going, always looking to get on the ball and try to make something happen. Barca's best player.

  • Atletico de Madrid v FC Barcelona - Copa Del ReyGetty Images Sport

    Attack

    Lamine Yamal (4/10):

    Nowhere near the level we expect. He got on the ball and went at players when he could, but it was all to infrequent for a Barca side that looked shell-shocked. 

    Ferran Torres (4/10):

    Headed wide late on when unmarked at the back post. It was his only contribution of note. 

    Dani Olmo (5/10):

    Booked, and just couldn't get anything going. He had a couple of pot-shots, but given the magic he can usually create, this was a poor night. 

  • FBL-ESP-CUP-ATLETICO MADRID-BARCELONAAFP

    Subs & Manager

    Robert Lewandowski (4/10):

    On for Casado in the first half. Barely managed to get on the ball, such was Atletico's dogged man-marking. 

    Ronald Araujo (6/10):

    On at 4-0 in the second half.

    Joao Cancelo (6/10):

    Late sub.

    Gerard Martin (N/A):

    On after the red card.

    Hansi Flick (2/10):

    Flick's high line has been exposed as the folly it always appeared to be. Atletico cut through Barcelona at will, repeatedly finding passing lanes and angles in which to create opportunities. He's fortunate the scoreline was only 4-0, and if he doesn't find a Plan B, he won't be long for the Barcelona dugout - though it is worth remembering that this is merely half-time in the tie. 

