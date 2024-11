Barcelona's Pau Cubarsi was left bloodied after being caught in the face by Crvena zvezda's Uros Spajic, and required 10 stitches after the game.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Cubarsi kicked in the face in 5-2 win

Defender needed ten stitches after match

Hansi Flick says the 17-year-old is 'fine' Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Article continues below