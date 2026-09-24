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Arsenal starlet Myles Lewis-Skelly names surprise Tottenham player as his toughest Premier League opponent
A surprising admission
Approaching his 20th birthday, Lewis-Skelly boasts an impressive resume that includes a Premier League winner's medal and a Champions League final start. Having amassed 81 senior appearances and earned six England caps, the teenager has already faced some of the world's finest talents across both defensive and midfield roles.
Given his rapid development into a regular under Arteta, the Arsenal academy product could have selected from a plethora of world-class attacking and central operators. Instead, he singled out Matheus Fernandes based on their battles during the Portuguese midfielder's brief stint at West Ham.
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High praise for Fernandes
During a recent appearance on the Men In Blazers podcast, the Gunners prodigy was asked to identify his most formidable top-flight adversary. He quickly pointed to the current Tottenham man, specifically highlighting his performances in east London.
"Mateus Fernandes, when he was at West Ham," Lewis-Skelly revealed without hesitation.
The 19-year-old also took time to discuss the recent arrival of Brazil international Bruno Guimaraes at the Emirates Stadium. Viewing the marquee signing as an invaluable opportunity for growth, he praised his new team-mate's pedigree.
"Bruno brings energy, experience, intensity," the England international said. "When I heard he was joining I was super happy because it’s someone to learn from and pick the brain of. He’s another winner, he’s someone who plays in a similar position to you, so you can always learn from him. Being a sponge to Bruno is going to be really impactful."
Fernandes struggles at Spurs
While Lewis-Skelly clearly rates him highly, Fernandes has endured a tumultuous spell since arriving in English football from Sporting CP in 2024. After suffering back-to-back relegations with Southampton and West Ham, the midfielder secured an £85 million summer switch to Tottenham.
His start to life under Roberto De Zerbi has been complicated. During a recent 3-2 defeat against Aston Villa, Fernandes was hooked at half-time for Mohammed Kudus following an underwhelming display. Defending his tactical decision, the Spurs boss demanded better from his big-money signing.
"I have a big confidence in Mateus, but I didn’t like the performance of Mateus today. Otherwise I couldn’t change," De Zerbi explained. "He knows. But it’s normal. It’s not an attack on Mateus, I love Mateus, it’s not a problem. But I think for Mateus, we need more from Mateus. Because he can, even in that position."
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Midfield battles ahead
Moving forward, Lewis-Skelly faces fierce competition for minutes at Arsenal following Guimaraes's arrival. Despite starring at left-back during his breakthrough campaign, the youngster views himself centrally and aims to absorb as much knowledge as possible from his experienced peers to cement a permanent spot in the middle of the park.
Ultimately, his tactical versatility remains a crucial asset for Arteta's title-chasing squad. Reaffirming his selfless mentality, the teenager concluded: "I’m a midfielder. But at the end of the day it’s all down to the team needs. No player, no individual is bigger than the team goal. Whatever has to help the team, I’ll do it."
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