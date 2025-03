This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Arsenal's Martin Zubimendi deal in doubt? Real Madrid keen to sign €60m-rated Real Sociedad midfielder this summer despite Gunners having deal 'virtually complete' Transfers Real Madrid M. Zubimendi Arsenal Premier League LaLiga Real Sociedad Real Madrid are reportedly keen to add Real Sociedad midfielder and Arsenal target Martin Zubimendi to their squad in the summer transfer window. Zubimendi on Madrid's radar for the summer

Arsenal deal was said to be 'virtually complete'

Spaniard has €60m release clause in Sociedad contract