This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Arsenal's Emirates Stadium expansion blow! Ex-club director warns of problems facing Gunners over plans to expand ground to 80,000 seats Arsenal Premier League Former director, Keith Edelman, has warned the Gunners of potential problems that they could face over Emirates expansion to an 80,000-seater stadium. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Arsenal working on Emirates renovation

Currently has a capacity of just over 60,000

Edelman questions the rationale behind expansion Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match Premier League ARS FUL Match preview