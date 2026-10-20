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'There are no limits!' - Ambitious Charlie Cresswell talks up Rennes Europa League chances as he chases England dream
English defender embraces French adventure
Cresswell has expressed supreme confidence in his new side's European prospects while harbouring clear ambitions of breaking into the England senior squad. The centre-back opted to move across the Channel in 2024 by joining Toulouse after making just 14 appearances for boyhood club Leeds. He subsequently moved to Rennes on loan in the summer of 2026, with the French outfit agreeing an initial €2.5 million deal featuring an obligation to make the transfer permanent next year for €22.5m plus bonuses.
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Bold move accelerates career progression
Leaving his comfort zone proved immensely beneficial after he established himself as a central figure in France, starting 57 out of a possible 68 Ligue 1 games across two seasons at Toulouse. Despite interest from Brighton over a potential return to England last summer, discussions with his partner cemented his decision to join Rennes - a club previously represented by former Leeds team-mates Raphinha, Joe Rodon, and Glen Kamara, as well as ex-England Under-21 colleague Djed Spence.
Reflecting on his emotional departure from Elland Road to prioritise regular game time and continue his growth in Europe, Cresswell told The Guardian: "Leaving England is such a scary, scary decision. That was the biggest decision I made in football. I've been a Leeds fan since I was eight. I'd been at the club since I was 10, but, looking back, I was 20 years old with no games and I needed to get out and go play.
"I'm here doing my job, working as hard as I can, making a career for myself. I had options to go back to England. There's that expectation to win games. That was important for the next step. Being 24, it's about keeping building to get where you want to get to.
"I was picking the right place where I can grow again and keep improving. And the next step for me was to play in Europe and especially to have that expectation to win because, with where I want to go, I'm going to need to build that knowhow of how to win games under pressure. It's a club that sells itself."
International ambitions fuel European belief
Rennes' unbeaten start to their Europa League campaign, yielding four points from two fixtures, has only heightened the defender's optimism. A two-time European champion at Under-21 level, Cresswell draws motivation from fellow countrymen Jarell Quansah at Bayer Leverkusen and Trevoh Chalobah at Como, who have pushed into the senior international reckoning while playing abroad.
Emphasising that there are no boundaries to their Continental ambitions while reiterating his lifelong dream of representing his country, Cresswell explained: "There are no limits. It would be stupid to put limits on ourselves. We can say we can win it. I've always said since I was a kid, it's my biggest, biggest dream to play for my country. All I can do is carry on working. It gives you hope. It gives you motivation that, if you're doing well abroad they'll give you a look and they'll give you a chance."
Highlighting his focus on immediate performances rather than speculating on a future return to English football, he added: "I don't really think about where we'll finish. I think about what's going to happen at the weekend and how we need to go about doing our best against the next game and then the next game. It's always the next. It's never about looking at where I'm going to be in 10 months or at the end of the season because that's not the fun bit.
"The fun bit is the journey and the training every single day and the enjoyment of the matches, seeing the fans, being around it all. People get carried up so much in the destination rather than enjoying the journey. I'm not rushing back at all. I'm not looking at it as 'I'm here to go back.' No, I'm here to work and I'm here to win."
- AFP
Turin trip provides ultimate audition
A formidable test awaits Cresswell when Rennes travel to face Italian giants Juventus on Matchday 3 of the Europa League this Thursday. The marquee fixture represents arguably the biggest game of his career following stellar domestic displays, including an impressive performance against Paris Saint-Germain. Continuing that fine form in Turin would further enhance his credentials as he aims to force his way into the England national team setup.
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