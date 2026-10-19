Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Europa League
team-logoJuventus
Allianz Stadium
team-logoRennes
WATCH SECURELY FROM ANYWHERE
Celine Abrahams
Assisted by

Juventus vs Rennes UEFA Europa League preview: Everything you need to know

Juventus vs Rennes
Europa League
TV Guide & Streaming
Juventus
Rennes

Comprehensive match preview of Juventus FC vs Stade Rennais F.C. in the UEFA Europa League. We break down latest domestic and European results, team form, and key storylines ahead of this Thursday evening Matchday 3 clash at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.

Juventus vs Rennes: Match details

crest
Europa League - Game Week 3
Allianz Stadium

Juventus FC and Stade Rennais F.C. will kick-off on 22 October 2026 at 16:45 GMT (12:45 PM EST / 17:45 BST / 18:45 SAST).

Italian giants seek home redemption against French attackers

Juventus host Stade Rennais F.C. at the Allianz Stadium for Matchday 3 of the 2026/27 UEFA Europa League regular season phase. Italian powerhouse Juventus return to continental action determined to respond immediately following a disappointing domestic outing on home soil. Meanwhile, French outfit Rennes make the trip to Piedmont intent on frustrating their hosts and claiming valuable away points in the competition's league phase.

Juventus v SS Lazio - Serie A 2026/27Getty Images

The Bianconeri's rebound after domestic shock

Juventus enter Thursday night eager to wipe away the frustration of a 3–0 Serie A home defeat against S.S. Lazio on Sunday, October 18. Despite controlling 56% possession, Juventus were punished on counter-attacks. However, the Turin side boast strong continental pedigree this term, having secured a gritty 2–1 away victory over RC Celta de Vigo on Europa League Matchday 2 (October 15). Powered by forward Randal Kolo Muani alongside wide playmakers Nicolás González and Francisco Conceição, Juventus aim to re-establish dominance at the Allianz Stadium.

FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-PARIS FC-RENNESGetty Images

Les Rouge et Noir's comeback energy

Stade Rennais travel to Italy following a high-octane week across all competitions. Rennes achieved a dramatic 2–1 comeback win over OFI Crete in UEFA Europa League action on Thursday, October 15, taking top positions in the league phase. On Sunday, October 18, Rennes were on the wrong side of a frantic 4–3 Ligue 1 clash against Paris FC, where forward Esteban Lepaul bagged a remarkable hat-trick of penalty goals (28', 73', 87'). Supported by playmakers Ludovic Blas, Przemysław Frankowski, and Esteban Lepaul, Rennes pack sufficient scoring firepower to challenge Juve's backline.

Team news & squads

Juventus vs Rennes Probable lineups

Manager

  • L. Spalletti

Luciano Spalletti remains unavailable on the touchline due to suspension as Juventus prepare for this Europa League fixture. No confirmed injury list or probable starting lineup has been released ahead of the match, and further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Rennes manager Franck Haise has also not yet confirmed his squad selection or injury situation. Updates will be added as they become available in the build-up to the game.

Form

JUV

JUV - Form

ATA
W2-0
CRE
L0-1
CGL
D1-1
CEL
W1-2
LAZ
L0-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5
REN

REN - Form

OL
L4-0
LAV
L1-0
AJA
W4-1
OFI
W2-1
PAR
L4-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/11
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Juventus head into this fixture having won two, drawn one and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 home defeat to Lazio in Serie A, a result that followed a positive 1-2 comeback win away at Celta Vigo in the Europa League. Earlier in that five-match run, they beat Atalanta 2-0 in Serie A and drew 1-1 with Cagliari. The only other blemish was a 0-1 friendly loss to Cremonese.

Rennes have won two, lost two and lost one across their last five matches. Their most recent game ended in a 4-3 defeat to Paris FC in Ligue 1, though they bounced back from earlier struggles with a 4-1 win over Auxerre. A heavy 4-0 loss to Lyon earlier in the run highlights the inconsistency Haise's side have shown across the period.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data between Juventus and Rennes is currently available for this fixture. Further historical context will be added as information becomes available closer to kick-off.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
JuventusJuventusJUV
220071+66
W
W
2
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
220060+66
W
W
3
BenficaBenficaBEN
220061+56
W
W
4
BesiktasBesiktasBJK
220073+46
W
W
5
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
220051+46
W
W
6
Omonia NicosiaOmonia NicosiaOMO
220040+46
W
W
7
FerencvarosFerencvarosFTC
220052+36
W
W
8
LyonLyonOL
220053+26
W
W
9
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
220031+26
W
W
10
OlympiacosOlympiacosOLY
220031+26
W
W
11
Sparta PragueSparta PragueSPP
211052+34
D
W
12
Union St.GilloiseUnion St.GilloiseGIL
211041+34
D
W
13
RennesRennesREN
211021+14
W
D
14
Dinamo ZagrebDinamo ZagrebDZG
211010+14
W
D
15
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
210163+33
L
W
16
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
210142+23
W
L
17
Jagiellonia BialystokJagiellonia BialystokJAG
210143+13
W
L
18
OFI CreteOFI CreteOFI
210132+13
L
W
19
TorreenseTorreenseTOR
21013303
L
W
20
AZ AlkmaarAZ AlkmaarAZ
21012203
W
L
21
SalzburgSalzburgSAL
210114-33
L
W
22
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
201123-11
D
L
22
LillestroemLillestroemLIL
201123-11
D
L
24
Hapoel Beer ShevaHapoel Beer ShevaHBS
201112-11
L
D
24
Levski SofiaLevski SofiaLES
201112-11
D
L
26
Sturm GrazSturm GrazSGR
201103-31
L
D
27
NEC NijmegenNEC NijmegenNEC
201116-51
D
L
28
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
200213-20
L
L
28
AnderlechtAnderlechtAND
200213-20
L
L
30
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
200225-30
L
L
31
MarseilleMarseilleOM
200215-40
L
L
31
Viktoria PlzenViktoria PlzenVPL
200215-40
L
L
33
CelticCelticCEL
200227-50
L
L
33
Ararat ArmeniaArarat ArmeniaAMY
200227-50
L
L
35
NK CeljeNK CeljeCEL
200205-50
L
L
36
Lech PoznanLech PoznanLCH
200208-80
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google