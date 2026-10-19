Juventus vs Rennes UEFA Europa League preview: Everything you need to know

Juventus vs Rennes: Match details

Europa League - Game Week 3 22 Oct 2026 - 12:45 Allianz Stadium

Juventus FC and Stade Rennais F.C. will kick-off on 22 October 2026 at 16:45 GMT (12:45 PM EST / 17:45 BST / 18:45 SAST).

Italian giants seek home redemption against French attackers

Juventus host Stade Rennais F.C. at the Allianz Stadium for Matchday 3 of the 2026/27 UEFA Europa League regular season phase. Italian powerhouse Juventus return to continental action determined to respond immediately following a disappointing domestic outing on home soil. Meanwhile, French outfit Rennes make the trip to Piedmont intent on frustrating their hosts and claiming valuable away points in the competition's league phase.

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The Bianconeri's rebound after domestic shock

Juventus enter Thursday night eager to wipe away the frustration of a 3–0 Serie A home defeat against S.S. Lazio on Sunday, October 18. Despite controlling 56% possession, Juventus were punished on counter-attacks. However, the Turin side boast strong continental pedigree this term, having secured a gritty 2–1 away victory over RC Celta de Vigo on Europa League Matchday 2 (October 15). Powered by forward Randal Kolo Muani alongside wide playmakers Nicolás González and Francisco Conceição, Juventus aim to re-establish dominance at the Allianz Stadium.

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Les Rouge et Noir's comeback energy

Stade Rennais travel to Italy following a high-octane week across all competitions. Rennes achieved a dramatic 2–1 comeback win over OFI Crete in UEFA Europa League action on Thursday, October 15, taking top positions in the league phase. On Sunday, October 18, Rennes were on the wrong side of a frantic 4–3 Ligue 1 clash against Paris FC, where forward Esteban Lepaul bagged a remarkable hat-trick of penalty goals (28', 73', 87'). Supported by playmakers Ludovic Blas, Przemysław Frankowski, and Esteban Lepaul, Rennes pack sufficient scoring firepower to challenge Juve's backline.

Team news & squads

Luciano Spalletti remains unavailable on the touchline due to suspension as Juventus prepare for this Europa League fixture. No confirmed injury list or probable starting lineup has been released ahead of the match, and further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Rennes manager Franck Haise has also not yet confirmed his squad selection or injury situation. Updates will be added as they become available in the build-up to the game.

Form

Juventus head into this fixture having won two, drawn one and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 home defeat to Lazio in Serie A, a result that followed a positive 1-2 comeback win away at Celta Vigo in the Europa League. Earlier in that five-match run, they beat Atalanta 2-0 in Serie A and drew 1-1 with Cagliari. The only other blemish was a 0-1 friendly loss to Cremonese.

Rennes have won two, lost two and lost one across their last five matches. Their most recent game ended in a 4-3 defeat to Paris FC in Ligue 1, though they bounced back from earlier struggles with a 4-1 win over Auxerre. A heavy 4-0 loss to Lyon earlier in the run highlights the inconsistency Haise's side have shown across the period.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data between Juventus and Rennes is currently available for this fixture. Further historical context will be added as information becomes available closer to kick-off.