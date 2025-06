This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

(C)Getty Images Alvaro Morata to Como? Cesc Fabregas trying to bring ex-Real Madrid and Chelsea striker to Serie A side A. Morata Como C. Fabregas AC Milan Galatasaray Serie A Transfers Como head coach Cesc Fabregas aims to instill more maturity in his team's play, identifying AC Milan's Alvaro Morata to bolster his side. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Como interested in Morata

Forward was on loan at Galatasaray

Spaniard interested in the move Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask