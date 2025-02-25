Alexander Isak's demands! Newcastle prepared to honour 'gentleman's agreement' with Arsenal and Liverpool target if they cannot achieve season goals
Alexander Isak's demands have been revealed as Newcastle are prepared to honour "gentleman's agreement" if they cannot achieve season goals.
- Isak continues to be linked with a move away from Newcastle
- Arsenal and Liverpool are vying for his services
- Newcastle could demand around £150million as transfer fee