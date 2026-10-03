Flash Press Agency
'We ruined their big celebration!' – Alessandro Bastoni sends fierce warning after Italy silence Paris
Bastoni completes remarkable international turnaround in Paris
Italy defender Alessandro Bastoni scored his second goal in two UEFA Nations League matches to secure a 1-1 draw against France in Paris. The Inter centre-back cancelled out Michael Olise's opener, making a memorable return to the national team after his lengthy absence following a red card in the World Cup play-off against Bosnia and Herzegovina.
Bastoni previously netted in Italy's 4-1 victory over Turkiye before producing another decisive finish at the Stade de France.
His strike made him the leading goalscorer in Roberto Mancini's second tenure as head coach.
- Flash Press Agency
Inter star details pride after ruining French celebration plans
Speaking after the match, Bastoni expressed delight with Italy's collective grit against world-class opposition. The defender revealed that the squad travelled to Paris fully determined to spoil France's planned festivities.
Bastoni emphasized that maintaining defensive discipline immediately after scoring remained his main focus.
"It was a tough game, we knew it would be, but I am so happy with the team performance," Bastoni told RAI Sport. "We fought hard, we suffered, we even ruined some of France’s objectives for tonight, as they were prepared for a big celebration. It’s certainly pleasing to score again, but the moment it was done, I thought we had to make sure we didn’t concede another."
Defender opens up on personal resilience and overcoming setbacks
Bastoni addressed his recent struggles, which included his play-off dismissal and off-field speculation pushing for his Serie A departure. The 25-year-old insisted he never lost belief in his abilities across a professional career spanning over 300 matches.
History favored the visitors in front of goal, with France failing to keep a clean sheet against Italy since September 2007.
Italy pressed for a late winner after Dayot Upamecano received a red card in the closing minutes.
"I didn’t expect to score two goals, but I never lost faith in myself," Bastoni added. "I won’t let one or two situations ruin the career of over 300 games. I thank my family for being by my side and I hope that keeping my head up high is seen as a positive."
- AFP
Azzurri send strong signal ahead of next international test
Bastoni believes Italy's commanding performance in Paris provides a major confidence boost for the squad moving forward. He asserted that displaying such resilience against elite opposition proves Italy can compete with any nation in world football.
Roberto Mancini's side now turn their focus to their next Nations League assignment to wrap up the international window.
Italy aim to maintain their momentum in their upcoming fixture.
"We believed in our chances of victory from the start," Bastoni concluded. "It’s a strong signal, because if we can put in a performance like this against France in Paris, then we can do it against anyone. Now there is another game in this run and we are not taking anything for granted."
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