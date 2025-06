This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

@garnacho7 Instagram Alejandro Garnacho returns to Asia on holiday despite controversial clashes with fans on Man Utd tour A. Garnacho Manchester United Premier League Alejandro Garnacho has returned to Asia on holiday despite controversial clashes with fans on the Manchester United post-season tour. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Garnacho enjoying his summer break

Travelled to Japan after a hectic campaign

Likely to sort out his Man Utd future after the holidays Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask