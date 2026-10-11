Alan Shearer hails Moises Caicedo as 'nasty' midfield enforcer after Chelsea dismantle Bournemouth

Chelsea delivered a ruthless performance on Saturday, thrashing Bournemouth 5-1 in the Premier League. The hosts dominated from the opening whistle at Stamford Bridge to secure a massive three points.

Jordan Henderson opened the scoring inside two minutes to mark an unforgettable home debut, before Morgan Rogers quickly doubled the advantage. Joao Pedro then netted twice, either side of a scrambled effort from Bournemouth's Evanilson.

Henderson sealed the emphatic win in the 70th minute with a sublime free-kick. The victory provided a major boost for Xabi Alonso's men as they climbed up the league table.