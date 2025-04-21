This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty/GOAL Alan Shearer defends 'damaged player' Rasmus Hojlund as Premier League legend insists toiling Man Utd striker has been 'put in really difficult situation' R. Hoejlund Manchester United Premier League Premier League legend Alan Shearer has defended Manchester United's Rasmus Hojlund, who he claims has been 'put in a really difficult situation'. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Rasmus Hojlund struggling for form at Man Utd

Shearer defends Hojlund, whom he thinks is 'damaged'

Claims Hojlund has been 'put in a really difficult situation' Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match Premier League BOU MUN Match preview