This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

kooora 'Al-Nassr forever!' - Happy Cristiano Ronaldo signs new two-year contract with Saudi Pro League side C. Ronaldo Al Nassr FC Transfers Saudi Pro League Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr have announced that superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has penned a contract extension at the club. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Ronaldo was linked with exit recently

Has opted to stay with Saudi side

Put pen to paper on new contract Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask