AFC East 2025 NFL Draft Grades: Analysis of Every Team's Picks

GOAL hands out grades to every AFC East team for their 2025 draft class

The Dolphins, alongside the New York Jets (5-12) and New England Patriots (4-13), are all still chasing the Buffalo Bills (13-4), who have ruled the AFC East with four straight division crowns and made a run to the AFC Championship Game last season.

While the Jets and Patriots may have closed the gap a little on Miami, you could argue none of them made a serious dent in Buffalo’s lead.

A quirky draft trend also emerged: Buffalo doubled up on Kentucky products, Miami went back-to-back with Maryland players, New England dipped twice into LSU's talent pool, and the Jets grabbed a pair of standouts from Miami.

With the 2025 draft done and dusted, GOAL hands out his initial grades for each team's incoming rookies.

(Disclaimer:- a three-year lookback usually isn't kind — to us or to the teams.)