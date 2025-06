This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

AFP 'This frustrated me' - Adrien Rabiot criticises former club Juventus and reveals why they failed to convince midfielder to sign new contract before Marseille transfer A. Rabiot Juventus Marseille Serie A Adrien Rabiot has revealed his frustration with Juventus as he explained why he decided to leave the club to join Marseille last summer. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Rabiot left Juve last summer

Says they failed to convince him

Gave brutal assessment of the club Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask Next Match FIFA Club World Cup ALA JUV Match preview