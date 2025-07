This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

AFP AC Milan in talks with Monaco striker as Dusan Vlahovic alternative with Juventus striker demanding double the salary Serie A side have offered B. Embolo D. Vlahovic AC Milan Monaco Juventus Serie A Ligue 1 Transfers AC Milan have identified Monaco's Breel Embolo as an alternative, with the Rossoneri facing multiple hurdles in their desire to sign Dusan Vlahovic. Milan eye Monaco striker Embolo

Club wants to sign competition for Santiago Gimenez

Rossoneri want Vlahovic, but Juve forward making excessive demands Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Article continues below Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask