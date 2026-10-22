AC Milan player ratings vs Bournemouth: Mike Maignan red card costs Rossoneri in Vitality Stadium collapse

AC Milan’s tactical plan was dismantled within the opening half-hour at the Vitality Stadium. The Rossoneri started poorly, conceding an early penalty which Justin Kluivert converted in the 8th minute. However, the game truly shifted on its axis in the 28th minute when Mike Maignan was shown a straight red card, forcing Ruben Amorim to sacrifice Omari Hutchinson to bring on a backup goalkeeper.

The structural integrity of the side vanished immediately, leading to a second penalty just minutes later, which Marcus Tavernier tucked away to double the advantage before the break.

The second half was a case of damage limitation for a depleted Milan side that failed to register a single shot on target throughout the ninety minutes. Despite a series of substitutions intended to solidify the midfield, the Italian giants were unable to retain possession, finishing with just 36% of the ball. The misery was compounded late on when Amine Adli added a third for the hosts.

With three yellow cards and one red, Milan’s lack of discipline mirrored their lack of offensive threat in a performance that leaves their Europa League campaign in a precarious position.

GOAL rates AC Milan's players from Vitality Stadium...