According to Sport Bild, Eichhorn's release clause—valid until 2029—is a modest €9 million, down from the previously cited €12 million. Clubs competing in the Champions League can trigger it for an even lower fee.
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A hefty signing-on fee has been demanded, prompting BVB to pull out of transfer talks even though a bargain clause was in place – FC Bayern remain keen on Kennet Eichhorn
BVB have pulled out of the race to sign the 16-year-old midfield gem, with reports putting his total cost at around €20 million. According to Bild, his agents are demanding a signing-on fee of over €10 million, claiming he already has a market value of €20 million.
According to Bild, this prompted an internal decision at BVB to abandon the chase. "The view at the club's headquarters is unequivocal: if Eichhorn wants to prioritise his footballing development, he should come to BVB. If he values money more, he is in the wrong place at Borussia," the report states.
As an alternative, BVB has recently been linked with a move for RSC Anderlecht's Nathan De Cat. The Belgian prospect has a similar profile to Eichhorn, is just one year older, yet he has already accumulated considerably more first-team experience and goalscoring opportunities in Belgium, with eight goal contributions in 45 appearances.
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FC Bayern, Bayer Leverkusen and Liverpool FC remain keen on signing Eichhorn.
Neither domestic nor international rivals have been put off by the agents' signing-on fee demands. FC Bayern and Bayer Leverkusen are still vying for the teenager, while Liverpool FC have gone a step further.
The Reds, who are poised to appoint Andoni Iraola, one of Europe's most sought-after coaches, are already searching for a suitable loan destination where the teenager can stay until he turns 18, as he is not yet permitted to work in a non-EU country.
Just weeks ago, Sport Bild reported that Eichhorn wanted no interim solution: any summer move would have to be to a regular Champions League club that could offer immediate first-team chances. A temporary return to Berlin or a season spent at a mid-table outfit therefore appeared off the cards.
- AFP
FC Bayern or Bayer Leverkusen: Could Ibrahim Maza be the key bargaining chip in the Eichhorn transfer saga?
Last season, the U17 national team captain missed nearly three months with a serious syndesmotic ligament injury, then sat out an additional suspension after receiving a red card. Otherwise, under coach Stefan Leitl, he anchored Hertha BSC's midfield and offered a bright spot even as the club again missed promotion.
For much of the transfer window, Leverkusen were considered the favourites to sign him. A decisive factor is Ibrahim Maza. The former Hertha player moved to Bayer last summer, and his development has gone according to plan ever since. Eichhorn and Maza are said to be in close contact. Furthermore, the 16-year-old is impressed by the Werkself's dominant possession-based style.
Bayern, however, can leverage their status as a European heavyweight. The notion that young talents struggle on the banks of the Isar has been dispelled by Vincent Kompany over the past two years, and the team's fluidity under the Belgian is higher than it has been for some time.
Recent reports confirm that Eichhorn remains "on Bayern's list" of targets for the coming season; the club "definitely" wants him and views him "as a man for the future".
Kennet Eichhorn: Performance statistics for Hertha BSC
Deployments 19 Appearances lasting over 90 minutes 2 goals Goals 2 assists 0 yellow cards Yellow cards 7 Red cards 1