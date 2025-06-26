2025 NBA draft recap: Round 1 winners, surprise picks and key acquisitions

GOAL breaks down 2025 NBA Draft Round 1 selections...

Round 1 of the 2025 NBA Draft delivered drama, intrigue, and plenty to talk about. It kicked off with Cooper Flagg, the first of three Duke standouts taken on the night, going No. 1 overall to the Dallas Mavericks, and wrapped up with the LA Clippers selecting Swiss big man Yanic Konan Niederhauser at No. 30.

There were eye-catching moments along the way. The Utah Jazz surprised many by snapping up Rutgers guard Ace Bailey at No. 5, while the Phoenix Suns added a towering presence to their frontcourt in Khaman Maluach, the top-rated center out of Duke, at pick No. 10.

Now the real questions begin. Miami Heat fans may be celebrating after snagging what could be their point guard of the future. Meanwhile, eyebrows were raised as the New Orleans Pelicans traded up to select Derik Queen — but was it a smart gamble?

As the dust settles at Brooklyn's Barclays Center, it’s time to break down the biggest wins, head-scratchers, and bold moves from a night that could shape the league's future.