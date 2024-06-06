2024 NBA Finals MVP: Which players on the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks to watch out for

The NBA Finals are finally upon us, and the course of at least one star player's career is set to be altered forever.
After either the Dallas Mavericks or Boston Celtics etch their name into NBA history by lifting the Larry O'Brien Trophy, one player will have his name immortalized as Finals MVP.
The NBA Finals will begin on June 6 at 8:30 p.m. ET and will be televised exclusively on ABC.
Here, GOAL takes a moment to identify the most likely players on each roster to win Finals MVP this year, along with a couple of surprise names that could prove to be X-factors in the series.