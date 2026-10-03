Arsenal rule out major Emirates Stadium expansion despite regular sell-outs as club opt for smaller upgrades

Arsenal have formally decided against pursuing a major expansion of the Emirates Stadium, ending speculation that the north London side might significantly increase their current capacity of 60,704. While the demand for tickets remains at an all-time high, the club's hierarchy has determined that a massive construction project is not the current priority.

To assess the feasibility of such a project, the club established a dedicated working group led by the chief executive, Richard Garlick, in 2024 to examine the possibility of extensive additions to its home stadium. After a thorough review of the logistics and financial implications involved in a large-scale renovation, the decision was made to pivot away from a primary focus on seat volume. Instead, the club will prioritise modernising the existing infrastructure to enhance the commercial and spectator environment.