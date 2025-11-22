USC vs Oregon Predictions - NCAA Football Picks & Odds Saturday Nov 22nd

In their first meeting as ranked opponents for ten years, #17 USC (8-2) heads to Autzen Stadium for a game against #8 Oregon (9-1). USC is just 2-2 on the road this season, and Oregon (-9.5) will be thinking about grabbing a statement win to boost its CFP resume.

USC vs Oregon Predictions - 3:30pm EST - 11/22

Jordon Davison 60+ Rushing Yards @ +120 with bet365

Under 59.5 Points @ -110 with bet365

Oregon -9.5 @ -115 with bet365

USC vs Oregon Odds

Spread: Oregon -9.5 (-115)

Oregon -9.5 (-115) Moneyline: USC (+300), Oregon (-380)

USC (+300), Oregon (-380) Total: O/U 59.5 (-110)

USC vs Oregon Picks

Davison to Cause Headaches for USC Defense - Jordon Davison 60+ Rushing Yards (+120)

Oregon has faced two teams in a row that allow fewer than four yards per opponent carry. That hasn’t mattered much as both of their running backs, Noah Whittington and Jordon Davison, averaged over seven yards per carry in wins against Minnesota and Iowa.

While Whittington tends to get more carries than Davison, the latter has had some big games recently. Davison has averaged 74 rushing yards per game over his last five games, with two games of 100+ yards.

Davison has also carved out a bigger niche in the Ducks’ offense recently. He averaged 4.6 rushing attempts in Oregon’s first five games, and that has risen to 8.6 attempts in the last five.

USC is prone to giving up some big plays on the ground, and if Davison gets eight or nine carries, he could reach 60 yards (+120) here. After all, he has averaged seven yards per carry this season.

USC vs Oregon Prediction 1: Jordon Davison 60+ Rushing Yards @ +120 with bet365

Ducks’ Defense Should Set the Tone - Under 59 Points (-110)

These are two of the highest-scoring teams in the country, but that doesn’t mean you should expect a shootout today. In its four games since losing to Indiana 30-20 last month, Oregon has allowed just 11.5 points per game.

The contrast between USC’s offensive performances at home and on the road is also stark. At home, the Trojans have managed 45.3 points per game, and on the road, they’ve scored just 27.5 PPG. They have also scored 30 points in only one of their last four games overall.

As their opponents have gotten stingier as the season progresses, the under is 4-1 in USC’s last five games. Oregon’s defense is one of the elite units in FBS, and the Ducks love to run the ball. In fact, they have the best running offense in the entire country as measured by yards per rush attempt.

That should keep today’s total under 59 points (-110), as the Ducks steadily move the chains.

USC vs Oregon Prediction 2: Under 59 Points @ -110 with bet365

Dominant Ducks - Oregon -9.5 (-110)

Look to USC QB Jayden Maiava’s performance against Nebraska a few weeks ago as an example of what can happen when he faces an elite passing defense. Maiava managed just 135 passing yards and completed nine of 23 passes in the 21-17 win.

The difference now is that the Trojans’ run game is unlikely to save them. Oregon’s defense ranks in the top ten in EPA per pass attempt and has allowed just 3.3 yards per carry against FBS opposition this season.

USC could struggle to put points on the board, and they don’t have an elite defense to lean on to bail them out. On offense, Oregon is number one nationally in EPA per rush attempt and could run all over the Trojans today.

Lay the points on Oregon, as the Ducks should grab a statement win at home today.

USC vs Oregon Prediction 3: Oregon -9.5 @ -115 with bet365

USC vs Oregon Start Time

Start Time: 3:30pm ET

3:30pm ET Location: Autzen Stadium

Autzen Stadium Address: 2700 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Eugene, OR 97401

2700 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Eugene, OR 97401 TV & Streaming: CBS, Fubo

When favored by double digits at home this season, Oregon is 3-1-1 ATS. The Ducks are one of the best two-way teams in college football and will face one of the country’s elite offenses when USC comes to Eugene. In the last ranked meeting between these teams, Oregon won 48-28.