Our betting expert expects defenses to be largely on top in this match, with Real Madrid claiming all the points.

Best Predictions for Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo

First half - Under 1.5 goals @ -133 with BetMGM

Real Madrid Moneyline & Both teams to score - No @ +110 with BetMGM

Under 3.5 goals @ -125 with BetMGM

All odds are courtesy of US Sportsbooks, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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Celta to keep it tight before the break

An injury to striker Borja Iglesias has been a major factor behind Celta Vigo’s struggles. Ferran Jutgla has often led the line, but he has only netted twice in 11 appearances in La Liga. That still makes him the joint-top scorer in the visiting squad, along with Pablo Duran.

The visitors are unlikely to show much ambition in such a challenging road game. However, they can take some inspiration from recording a shutout on this ground in a fine 2-0 win last year. Claudio Giraldez wants his side to keep it tight early on and get a foothold in the contest again.

There have been just two first-half goals scored across Celta’s five road league games this term. The Galicians have only netted once on the road all season in the Spanish top flight. Backing there to be under 1.5 goals before the interval offers value, with an implied probability of 57%.

Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo Bet 1: First half - Under 1.5 goals @ -133 with BetMGM

Real Madrid resurgence to continue with another win

This is a stronger Real Madrid side than the one that limped to a defeat in the corresponding fixture last season. That result helped signal the beginning of the end for Xabi Alonso. However, Mourinho appears to have really stamped his mark on this team in recent weeks.

Yan Diomande has excelled out wide, with four goals and three assists in his past eight appearances. Jude Bellingham and Arda Guler have also thrived in support of Kylian Mbappe. Meanwhile, Fede Valverde’s switch to right-back has helped solidify the defense.

Real Madrid has conceded just twice across its last five league outings. It has won its last two games in La Liga by shutout.

Celta Vigo has failed to score in 58% of its league games this term. That points to value in backing the hosts to win this clash without conceding.

Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo Bet 2: Real Madrid Moneyline & Both teams to score - No @ +110 with BetMGM

Strong defenses set to keep the score down

This encounter sees two of the strongest backlines in La Liga meet. Along with Atletico Madrid, the pair boast the joint-best defensive records in the division, with only 10 goals conceded.

The underlying data also highlights how tough it is for opposing teams to create chances against these sides. Real Madrid has only allowed 11.4 xG, which is the best record in the division. Meanwhile, Celta Vigo ranks second by that metric, with just 12.6 xG allowed.

Three of Celta’s five road games this season in the Spanish top flight have ended with 0-0 scorelines. Their league games overall average just 1.67 goals per 90 minutes. Given that, backing under 3.5 goals offers value, with an implied probability of 56%.

Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo Bet 3: Under 3.5 goals @ -125 with BetMGM

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Real Madrid 2-0 Celta Vigo

Goalscorers prediction - Real Madrid: Kylian Mbappe, Arda Guler

Real Madrid found form in between the last two international windows with eight straight wins in all competitions. That included a vital 2-1 victory away to Barcelona in El Clasico.

Jose Mourinho has found much more balance across the field of late. His side saw off Valencia 3-0 at Mestalla last time out. Los Blancos trail Barca by just three points heading into this weekend, with a close title race brewing.

As for Celta Vigo, they’ve endured a difficult start to the campaign, with just two wins in 12 league outings. The Galicians could only tie 0-0 at home to Levante a fortnight ago in La Liga, despite creating 3.16 xG. They’ve since beaten Salamanca UDS 5-0 in the Copa del Rey.

Probable lineups for Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo

Real Madrid expected lineup: Courtois, Valverde, Konate, Huijsen, Carreras, Camavinga, Silva, Guler, Bellingham, Diomande, Mbappe

Celta Vigo expected lineup: Radu, J. Rodriguez, Caceres, Alonso, Rueda, Febas, Moriba, Galan, Alvarez, Swedberg, Jutgla