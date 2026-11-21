Our betting expert shares Nice vs PSG predictions. The champions are likely to hand the hosts their first home defeat of the campaign.

Best Predictions for Nice vs PSG

Totals & BTTS - Over 2.5 goals & Yes @ -156 with BetMGM

Moneyline & BTTS - PSG & Yes @ +146 with BetMGM

Anytime goalscorer - Elye Wahi @ +220 with BetMGM

All odds are courtesy of US Sportsbooks, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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PSG’s firepower meets Nice’s home threat

Nice have been decent in front of goal this season, averaging 1.50 goals per league match. At home, they tend to ramp it up to two goals per match and concede an average of a goal per game. Those are fairly standard numbers for the league, but it’s led to some impressive results.

PSG, however, are the joint-top scorers in Ligue 1, with 22 goals from 10 matches. Enrique’s men are more potent on the road, with 15 goals in six games. Their away attacking performance has ramped up through the season, culminating in that 5-1 win at Le Havre.

It’s not all positive for PSG, who have struggled defensively. They have failed to record a shutout in five of their six away Ligue 1 games. It’s a similar trend for Nice. Both teams have scored in four of their five home matches.

We should expect goals and at both ends. Seven of PSG’s last nine matches in all competitions breached 2.5 goals. Everything points towards a high-scoring match. This bet would also have landed in four of the last seven head-to-heads between the sides.

Nice vs PSG Bet 1: Totals & BTTS - Over 2.5 goals & Yes @ -156 with BetMGM

One unbeaten record to fall

The home side head into this game with an unbeaten home record in Ligue 1 this season. The Eaglets won three of five, dropping points to Lorient and Le Mans. They have improved as the season has progressed, but this is their biggest test yet.

PSG have also picked up their pace as the season has progressed. Since their defeat to Monaco, the Parisians have gone on an 11-match winning streak in all competitions. Stopping them here would take an incredible performance from Pantaloni’s side.

Nice took four points off PSG during the 2024-25 season, although their 3-1 victory came when the title race was all but over. The Parisian side hit back and did the double over Nice last season. They kept the Eaglets out in this game, but this PSG backline doesn’t look quite as solid. Expect goals at both ends in an entertaining match.

Nice vs PSG Bet 2: Moneyline & BTTS - PSG & Yes @ +146 with BetMGM

An outside goalscoring option

It’s rather easy to look at Enrique’s roster for a goalscorer in this game. Even with the injuries, PSG still have an embarrassment of riches. But the real value from a betting perspective comes in backing one of Nice’s players to breach the visiting defense.

Elye Wahi has been the standout player for the Eaglets in Ligue 1 this season. The Ivorian has scored six goals in nine Ligue 1 appearances for the club. He’s already one goal away from equalizing his Ligue 1 tally from the entirety of last season.

He also bagged for Côte d’Ivoire during the international window to make it six goals in six matches for club and country. Wahi struck a hat-trick in his most recent home match for Nice. That confidence makes him a good price to get his first-ever goal against PSG here.

Nice vs PSG Bet 3: Anytime goalscorer - Elye Wahi @ +220 with BetMGM

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Nice 1-2 PSG

Nice 1-2 PSG Goalscorers prediction: Nice: Elye Wahi - PSG: Ferran Torres, Desire Doue

Nice have recovered nicely from a poor start to their Ligue 1 campaign. The Eaglets went through their first four league games of the new season without a single win. However, they’ve been far better recently, winning five of their last six league outings.

As a result, Olivier Pantaloni’s men enter Matchday 11 sixth in the league, occupying the final slot for European qualification. The good news is they’re only a point behind Marseille in fourth, and three adrift of Paris FC in third. The bad news is that they now host the champions.

Paris Saint-Germain also endured a slightly shaky start to their league campaign, going the first three games without a victory. Luis Enrique’s men were expected to bounce back, and they’ve done so emphatically. The Parisians are on a seven-game winning streak in Ligue 1, which has seen them soar to the top of the standings.

The European champions have also made a positive start in the Champions League. PSG top the league phase standings and are expected to stay there, given their remaining games. They continue to deliver results in both competitions despite rotating their roster, which is a worrying sign for Nice.

Probable lineups for Nice vs PSG

Nice expected lineup: Diouf, Seidu, Ndayishimiye, Abdelmonem, Clauss, Coulibaly, Boudaoui, Nkounkou, Diop, Amoura, Wahi

PSG expected lineup: Safonov, Hakimi, Zabarnyi, Pacho, Hernandez, Mayulu, Vitinha, Ruiz, Doue, Godts, Torres