In stark contrast, Fulham arrive at the Etihad Stadium on a four-game unbeaten streak, aiming to move further away from the bottom three.

Best Predictions for Manchester City vs Fulham

Manchester City (1st half) @ -125 with BetMGM

Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals @ -105 with BetMGM

Erling Haaland first goalscorer @ +175 with BetMGM

All odds are courtesy of US Sportsbooks, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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Backing City to seize control early at the Etihad

Manchester City have won each of their last 10 meetings with Fulham. That run includes 4-0 and 3-0 wins in the last two years.

All three of City’s league defeats this season have come on the road. Their home form has been far sturdier. City have also led at half-time in six of their last seven meetings with the Cottagers.

Erling Haaland averages 3.8 shots per 90 minutes. Meanwhile, Rayan Cherki has created 20 chances.

Fulham also had to come from behind in each of their last two games. Newcastle and Aston Villa each opened the scoring before Arbeloa’s men battled back for a share of the spoils. We can back City to lead at the break at a 55.6% implied probability.

Manchester City vs Fulham Bet 1: Manchester City (1st half) @ -125 with BetMGM

This match-up rarely fails to yield goals

Nine of the last 10 meetings between these sides have featured three or more goals. City won 5-4 in December 2025 and 3-2 in October 2024.

Both games comfortably ticked this box. City have conceded 13 goals in 10 league games this season. Their defense has been far from watertight.

Gianluigi Donnarumma has recorded only three shutouts, while Alex Iwobi has fashioned 24 chances for Fulham. Gonzalo Garcia, meanwhile, boasts an xG of 4.1 for the visitors.

Fulham have scored only 10 league goals, however. City did record shutouts in three of the last five meetings, but this is a very different City with an altogether different mentality.

We can back both teams to score and three or more goals on Saturday morning at a 51.3% implied probability. This looks like the value play from this weekend’s Manchester City vs Fulham predictions.

Manchester City vs Fulham Bet 2: Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals @ -105 with BetMGM

Haaland remains the obvious candidate to break the deadlock

Erling Haaland has nine goals in 10 Premier League games. That accounts for more than two-fifths (43%) of City’s league goals this season.

He is credited with 7.1 expected goals and 3.8 shots per 90. His 7.70 rating is the best in the squad. Haaland has scored seven goals in his last eight matches in all competitions. He’s also had 11 goal contributions in his last eight appearances against Fulham.

Fulham’s top scorer Joshua King has managed just two goals. City should carry the bulk of the threat. They sit third on 21 points after 10 league games.

Rayan Cherki has also made a valuable contribution, scoring five league goals himself. Nevertheless, we expect Haaland to be the first player on the scoresheet and see value in backing that outcome at an implied probability of 36%.

Manchester City vs Fulham Bet 3: Erling Haaland first goalscorer @ +175 with BetMGM

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Man City 3-1 Fulham

Man City 3-1 Fulham Goalscorers prediction: Man City: Haaland x2, Doku - Fulham: Bobb

Manchester City host Fulham on Saturday morning aiming to rebuild their season following three consecutive Premier League defeats.

Enzo Maresca’s men have clearly been affected by the off-field issues and the potential penalties rumored to be imposed on them in the coming weeks. The last time City lost three or more Premier League games was in 2024. They will be eager to put things right in front of their home supporters. However, they face a Fulham side that have started to find their feet recently.

Maresca’s injury list appears to have dried up in the last month or so. His two main absentees this weekend are likely to be Marc Guehi (muscle) and Antoine Semenyo (leg).

There’s been some light at the end of the tunnel for new Fulham boss Alvaro Arbeloa. The Spaniard picked up just two points from his first six games in charge of the Cottagers. Since their defeat at Ipswich, Fulham have embarked on a four-game unbeaten run, albeit two of those games came against newly promoted Hull and Coventry.

Arbeloa only has veteran midfielder Tom Cairney (knee) out of action at the time of writing. The Cottagers’ attacking midfielder Oscar Bobb returns to his former club this weekend. The Norwegian international will be desperate to impress.

Probable lineups for Manchester City vs Fulham

Manchester City expected lineup: Donnarumma, Nunes, Gvardiol, Dias, Khusanov, Fernandez, Anderson, Doku, Ndiaye, Cherki, Haaland

Fulham expected lineup: Leno, Castagne, Robinson, Bassey, Affengruber, Berge, Charles, Bobb, Iwobi, Palacios, Garcia