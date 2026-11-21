Our betting expert shares his predictions for Leeds’ trip to Chelsea. The visitors are good enough to avoid defeat at Stamford Bridge.

Best Predictions for Chelsea vs Leeds United

Totals - Over 2.5 goals @ -145 with BetMGM

Anytime goalscorer - Morgan Rogers @ +215 with BetMGM

Moneyline - Tie @ +255 with BetMGM

All odds are courtesy of US Sportsbooks, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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Chelsea’s defensive struggles to continue

Chelsea are one of the Premier League’s more prolific attacking sides. The Blues have scored 19 goals in 10 games, the third-most in the league. Defensively, it’s a different story. Chelsea have recorded just two shutouts so far, and only six teams have conceded more.

There are gaps to exploit in this changing backline. Even a Leeds team averaging one goal per league outing this season will feel confident about that. Chelsea’s league games have averaged 3.50 goals, the joint-most in England’s top flight.

The history of this fixture suggests that when these teams meet, the floodgates tend to open. Their most recent clash saw nine goals as Chelsea won 6-3 in the EFL Cup. Four of the recent five head-to-heads exceeded two goals. We expect that to continue here.

Chelsea vs Leeds United Bet 1: Totals - Over 2.5 goals @ -145 with BetMGM

Rogers back to being the main man

Chelsea are missing Joao Pedro up front. The Blues have lost three of their last four matches in his absence. Alonso tried playing Pedro Neto down the middle against Sunderland, a tactic that completely misfired.

He will likely revert to Morgan Rogers for this fixture, as the Englishman has more of an eye for goal. Rogers played both of England’s Nations League fixtures, scoring what proved to be the winner against Croatia last week. That took his tally to three goals in five outings for club and country.

In the Premier League, Rogers has already scored five goals in 10 matches. He’s already halfway to his tally for Aston Villa in the whole of last season. Almost a year ago to the day, Rogers scored a brace against Leeds for the Villans. We just need him to grab one here at an odds-against price.

Chelsea vs Leeds United Bet 2: Anytime goalscorer - Morgan Rogers @ +215 with BetMGM

Leeds are tough to beat

Blindly backing Chelsea to win would be unwise, particularly given their inconsistent recent form. The Blues have lost three of their last four matches in all competitions. It’s been a tricky set of fixtures, but Chelsea have flattered to deceive.

Most of Leeds’ best results have come at home, but there are some positives in their away form. The Lilywhites conceded only five times in trips to Arsenal, Sunderland, Bournemouth, Forest and Brighton. Their defensive record makes them a tricky opponent for a Blues side missing their main striker.

Chelsea fans will hate to be reminded of their most recent league head-to-head at this venue. Leeds were 2-0 down in that fixture and scored twice in six minutes to level matters and snatch a point. Leeds have drawn a joint-high of five Premier League games this season. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see another one here.

Chelsea vs Leeds United Bet 3: Moneyline - Tie @ +255 with BetMGM

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Chelsea 2-2 Leeds United

Chelsea 2-2 Leeds United Goalscorers prediction: Chelsea: Morgan Rogers, Cole Palmer - Leeds: Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Noah Okafor

Chelsea’s quest to breach the top four hasn’t quite lived up to its early promise. The Blues backed new head coach Xabi Alonso, but they’ve flattered to deceive so far. Wins over Brighton and Manchester United were the big highs, but they’re far from perfect.

Alonso’s side is fifth and 11 points behind leaders Arsenal. Some expected this changed side, playing without European football, would challenge the Gunners. In reality, they’re actually a point worse off than they were at the same stage last term. After losing away to Sunderland last time out, the Blues need a response after the international window.

Leeds have enjoyed far more highs than lows in the Premier League this season. Daniel Farke’s troops find themselves ninth in the division, but only two points adrift of this weekend’s hosts. If they can cause an upset in West London, the Whites will be in the mix for continental soccer.

The visitors went into the international window with a big win over another big London side. The 1-0 win over Tottenham was probably the highlight of an impressive first few months. They have 14 points, their most at this stage since returning to the Premier League in 2021. Relegation isn’t a term closely associated with them this term, and Farke expects that to continue.

Probable lineups for Chelsea vs Leeds United

Chelsea expected lineup: Martinez, Gusto, Fofana, Colwill, Chavarria, Caicedo, Lavia, Henderson, Palmer, Neto, Rogers

Leeds United expected lineup: Trafford, Justin, Elvedi, Muharemovic, Bogle, Ampadu, Tanaka, Gudmundsson, Okafor, Nmecha, Calvert-Lewin