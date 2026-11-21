Our betting expert shares predictions for this crucial Bundesliga clash. The home side are in a rut at the moment, which Dortmund can capitalize on.

Best Predictions for Borussia Monchengladbach vs Borussia Dortmund

Totals & BTTS - Over 2.5 goals & Yes @ -147 with BetMGM

Second half Moneyline - Borussia Dortmund @ -108 with BetMGM

Anytime goalscorer - Felix Nmecha @ +290 with BetMGM

All odds are courtesy of US Sportsbooks, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Claim your BetMGM promo code

Check out our guide to the best sportsbook promos to claim thousands in sports bonuses

Learn about the best sportsbooks with our experts guide to the best betting sites

Monchengladbach struggle to contain opponents

Monchengladbach’s position at the foot of the Bundesliga standings makes it an appealing side to consider in the goals markets. The home side has scored 12 goals in nine games, seven of which arrived in its backyard (58%). The Foals, however, conceded 25 goals across the competition, the most for any team in the division.

The hosts have conceded 10 goals in four matches at Borussia-Park, an average of 2.5 per game. Interestingly, all their league matches at home have produced an average of 4.25 goals per game. Additionally, they’ve witnessed both teams hit the back of the net in three of their four matches at this venue.

Dortmund is on a run of scoring at least once in its last three league games. Its previous two matches produced more than two goals, much like six of the last nine head-to-heads. Six of the previous eight meetings saw both teams get on the scoresheet, while five of those exceeded the two-goal line.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Borussia Dortmund Bet 1: Totals & BTTS - Over 2.5 goals & Yes @ -147 with BetMGM

BVB come alive after the break

One of Dortmund’s notable strengths this season has been its resilience when falling behind, as well as its tendency to find the net in the closing stages. It has gone behind on three occasions and managed to fight back to draw level each time. However, Kovac’s side have been less productive in attack when playing away from home.

They’ve scored just six goals in four outings, averaging 1.5 goals per game. That is a big contrast to their two goals per home game. Additionally, BVB has yet to score a first-half league goal on its opponents’ turf this season. All six of its goals on the road arrived in the second period.

Regardless of the venue, 81% of Dortmund’s goals came in the latter half, with seven of its 13 second-half goals arriving after the 75th minute. Kovac’s men have yet to lead at halftime in any of their four away matches. As a result, we expect them to dominate in the second stanza.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Borussia Dortmund Bet 2: Second half Moneyline - Borussia Dortmund @ -108 with BetMGM

Nmecha up for the goalscoring challenge

Dortmund’s highest goalscorer in the Bundesliga this season has been Felix Nmecha. He’s scored four goals in the league, one more than Serhou Guirassy. With the latter nursing an injury, the goalscoring burden may well rest with Nmecha.

The 26-year-old was an unused substitute for Germany in its 5-0 thrashing of the Netherlands on Monday night. However, he had made a strong impression before the international window, scoring twice against Elversberg. Both goals came in the second period. Nmecha finished that game with the most shots (6) and the most touches in the opposition box, with eight.

His only goal against these opponents came in the 2024-25 season. However, he seems to be in form at the moment. After being unused for the national team, he will be raring to go. As a result, it’s worth backing him to get on the scoresheet on Saturday.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Borussia Dortmund Bet 3: Anytime goalscorer - Felix Nmecha @ +290 with BetMGM

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Borussia Monchengladbach 1-2 Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Monchengladbach 1-2 Borussia Dortmund Goalscorers prediction: Borussia Monchengladbach: Joe Scally - Borussia Dortmund: Felix Nmecha, Maximilian Beier

The fight for survival has been a long time coming for Monchengladbach, who resume their league duties and anchor the Bundesliga standings. Their previous five seasons have seen them finish 10th or below, with 12th place their destination last term. The poor results they’ve produced in the league led to the club parting ways with coach Eugen Polanski.

Alexander Blessin was brought in to stop the rut, but his six games in charge have delivered three defeats and just two wins. The Foals did, however, beat Standard Liege last week. Blessin hopes his team can take confidence from that, as they prepare to host the team sitting second in the division.

Dortmund is level on points with Bayern, and it already seems to be the Bavarians’ biggest threat in the Bundesliga. The visitors cannot afford to drop points if they are to remain within touching distance of the league leaders. BVB has remained unbeaten in the league so far, which is impressive considering it’s played nine games.

The Schwarzgelben had the same record after nine games in the 2023-24 season. That was the season that Bayer Leverkusen broke Bayern’s grip on the league title and won it without losing a game. BVB finished fifth that season, but Niko Kovac’s men will be eager to maintain their title challenge this time around.

Probable lineups for Borussia Monchengladbach vs Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Monchengladbach expected lineup: Batz, Diks, Sander, Chiarodia, Scally, Uno, Neuhaus, Ullrich, Hack, Mohya, Machino

Borussia Dortmund expected lineup: Kobel, Gadou, Anton, Schlotterbeck, Svensson, Bellingham, Veerman, Nmecha, Karetsas, Chukwumeka, Silva