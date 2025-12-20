New users whose first eligible bet of $10+ wins after using theScore promo code GOALNEWS will get $100 in bonus bets. Start with betting on tonight’s College Football Playoff game between James Madison and Oregon (-21.5) at Autzen Stadium at 7:30pm EST.

Premier League leaders Arsenal (-180) will look to stay atop the table when they face Everton on the road at 3:00pm EST. The Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors will also play the second game of an NBA home-and-home series at Chase Center at 8:30pm EST.

Claim the theScore Bet promo code to get sports bonuses

Get your hands on the best sportsbook promos with our expert’s guide to bonus bets

Check out our expert’s view on the best sports betting sites in the US

Claiming the theScore Promo Code $100 Bonus

Follow the directions listed below to find out how you can get $100 in bonuses by using theScore bonus code:

Only new users in AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, and WV may sign up using this offer

Download theScore Bet mobile app by clicking the link and scanning the QR code Once you download the app, sign up for an account Enter all of the requested details and put in the promo code GOALNEWS Then, make your first deposit worth $10 or more Once your account is funded, risk $10+ on an eligible sports bet If your bet is a winner, theScore Bet will send you $100 in bonus bets You must use the bonus within one week, and cannot redeem it for real money

Using your theScore promo code $100 bonus:

Premier League - Everton vs Arsenal - 12/20, 3:00 PM EST

Everton (+500) host Arsenal (-180) at Hill Dickinson Stadium for the first time in a 3:00pm EST Premier League match streaming on Peacock. Arsenal have dealt with their fair share of injuries, but Everton could be missing as many as seven players here

That includes four players who have accounted for two-thirds of Everton’s EPL goals this season: Iliman Ndiaye, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Jack Grealish, and Idrissa Gueye. Ndiaye and Gueye are at AFCON, while Dewsbury-Hall and Grealish are nursing injuries.

Arsenal have conceded just 10 times in 16 games and could keep a ninth clean sheet this season with Everton’s attack reeling. Bet on EPL leaders Arsenal to win and keep a clean sheet at +140 SGP odds.

College Football Playoff - James Madison vs Oregon - 12/20, 7:30 PM EST

Sun Belt champions James Madison (12-1) go to Autzen Stadium to take on Oregon (11-1, -20.5) in the First Round of the College Football Playoff at 7:30pm EST (TNT, Fubo). This is a battle between two of the best defenses in the country, but only Oregon’s is battle-tested.

Excluding games against elite offenses USC and Indiana, the Ducks have given up 8.6 in their other five games at Autzen Stadium. JMU scored just 14 points in its only other game against a Power Four school this season. Take James Madison under 13.5 points (-120).

Under 47.5 points (-120) is another pick to consider. JMU has the highest defensive success rate in the country, and they run the ball on over 60 percent of their offensive plays.

NBA - Phoenix Suns vs Golden State Warriors - 12/20, 8:30 PM EST

After falling to the Phoenix Suns by one point on Thursday night, the Golden State Warriors (-??) host them again at Chase Center tonight.

The Warriors (13-15) are now two games under .500 and have lost and failed to cover the spread in each of their previous three games.

Steph Curry (O/U ??? points) shot 23.1 percent from the field on Thursday, and I don’t expect that to happen again tonight. After losing to the Suns on Thursday, pride will be on the line here. Bet on the Warriors to break their losing streak and win and cover tonight.

More info on theScore Promo Code