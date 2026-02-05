Super Bowl 60 Prop Betting: Seahawks vs Patriots Exotics

All eyes will be on the Seattle Seahawks vs New England Patriots on Sunday at 6:30pm EST. To add to the fun, you can place wagers on Super Bowl exotics bets, which are novelty props focused on the spectacle surrounding the game.
All odds in article are courtesy of US Sportsbooks, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.
Super Bowl Exotics Odds
There are plenty of novelty options for the title game on Sunday. Three of the most popular betting markets for exotics are the length of the National Anthem, the Coin Toss outcome, and the color of the winning team’s Gatorade bath.
Find the odds for three of the most popular exotics bets below:
National Anthem Odds - Charlie Puth Performance
- Over 119.5 Seconds: -110
- Under 119.5 Seconds: -110
Coin Toss Betting
- Heads: +100
- Tails: +100
Gatorade Color Odds
- Orange: +220
- Yellow/Lime/Green: +260
- Blue: +260
- Purple: +750
- Red/Pink: +1100
- Water/Clear: +1300
Betting on Super Bowl Exotics
Instead of betting on player props and game lines, exotics bets are placed on events that are not part of the actual game. They are betting markets that add excitement to the game and are related to the spectacle that goes on off-field.
Exotics bets are popular simply because they are fun. They don’t require crunching numbers or keeping up to date on injuries. Still, there are some trends related to exotics bets for those who want to do a deep dive!
Length of the National Anthem SB History
Singer/songwriter Charlie Puth will perform the National Anthem at SB LX. This is the first exotics wager of the night, as the Anthem takes place before the coin toss and opening kickoff. Puth’s O/U length is currently at 119.5 seconds, with both sides priced at -110 odds.
If you are going to place a bet on this market, you’ll want to clarify how the sportsbook you’re betting with is grading the wager. Usually, sportsbooks start timing it once the first line is sung and stop the timer once they hear “brave”. Any delays in payouts will be related to grading.
National Anthem Over/Under
Championship Game
Performer
Length of Anthem
O/U 2 min 0.5 sec
Chiefs vs Eagles, 2025
Jon Batiste
2 min (U)
O/U 1min 30.5 sec
49ers vs Chiefs, 2024
Reba McEntire
1 min 34 sec (O)
O/U 2 min 5.5 sec
Chiefs vs Eagles, 2023
Chris Stapleton
2 min 2 sec (U)
O/U 1 min 35.5 sec
Rams vs Bengals, 2022
Mickey Guyton
1 min 51 sec (O)
O/U 1 min 59.5 sec
Chiefs vs Buccaneers, 2021
Jazmine Sullivan & Eric Church
2 min 16 sec (O)
Super Bowl Coin Toss History
There should be no delays in payouts on the coin toss, which will happen right after the National Anthem. You’ll be able to get even odds on both Heads and Tails.
Strangely, the coin toss winner has only won two of the previous 11 Big Games. Tails has been the outcome of the coin toss in two of the past three years and in 31 of 59 total SB games.
Coin Toss Outcome
Championship Game
Coin Toss Winner
Game Winner
Tails
Chiefs vs Eagles, 2025
Chiefs
Eagles
Heads
49ers vs Chiefs, 2024
Chiefs
Chiefs
Tails
Chiefs vs Eagles, 2023
Chiefs
Chiefs
Heads
Rams vs Bengals, 2022
Bengals
Rams
Heads
Chiefs vs Buccaneers, 2021
Chiefs
Buccaneers
Super Bowl Gatorade Color Betting History
You’ll have to wait until the end of the game for the outcome of the Gatorade bath wager. While the coin flip is exactly that, there are trends and theories related to this exotics bet. It’s a common theory that the color is chosen so as not stain the jerseys of the winning team.
That was the case last year, as the Eagles, wearing their signature green jerseys, got bathed in Yellow/Green/Lime Gatorade. This time around, Orange (+225) is the favorite, while Yellow/Lime/Green (+260) and Blue (+260) aren’t far behind.
Gatorade Colour
Championship Game
Winning Team
Odds
Yellow
Chiefs vs Eagles, 2025
Eagles
+245
Purple
49ers vs Chiefs, 2024
Chiefs
+100
Purple
Chiefs vs Eagles, 2023
Chiefs
+800
Blue
Rams vs Bengals, 2022
Rams
+350
Blue
Chiefs vs Buccaneers, 2021
Buccaneers
+700
