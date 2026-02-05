Super Bowl 60 Prop Betting: Seahawks vs Patriots Exotics

All eyes will be on the Seattle Seahawks vs New England Patriots on Sunday at 6:30pm EST. To add to the fun, you can place wagers on Super Bowl exotics bets, which are novelty props focused on the spectacle surrounding the game.

Super Bowl Exotics Odds

There are plenty of novelty options for the title game on Sunday. Three of the most popular betting markets for exotics are the length of the National Anthem, the Coin Toss outcome, and the color of the winning team’s Gatorade bath.

Find the odds for three of the most popular exotics bets below:

National Anthem Odds - Charlie Puth Performance

Over 119.5 Seconds: -110

Under 119.5 Seconds: -110

Coin Toss Betting

Heads: +100

Tails: +100

Gatorade Color Odds

Orange: +220

Yellow/Lime/Green: +260

Blue: +260

Purple: +750

Red/Pink: +1100

Water/Clear: +1300

Betting on Super Bowl Exotics

Instead of betting on player props and game lines, exotics bets are placed on events that are not part of the actual game. They are betting markets that add excitement to the game and are related to the spectacle that goes on off-field.

Exotics bets are popular simply because they are fun. They don’t require crunching numbers or keeping up to date on injuries. Still, there are some trends related to exotics bets for those who want to do a deep dive!

Length of the National Anthem SB History

Singer/songwriter Charlie Puth will perform the National Anthem at SB LX. This is the first exotics wager of the night, as the Anthem takes place before the coin toss and opening kickoff. Puth’s O/U length is currently at 119.5 seconds, with both sides priced at -110 odds.

If you are going to place a bet on this market, you’ll want to clarify how the sportsbook you’re betting with is grading the wager. Usually, sportsbooks start timing it once the first line is sung and stop the timer once they hear “brave”. Any delays in payouts will be related to grading.

National Anthem Over/Under Championship Game Performer Length of Anthem O/U 2 min 0.5 sec Chiefs vs Eagles, 2025 Jon Batiste 2 min (U) O/U 1min 30.5 sec 49ers vs Chiefs, 2024 Reba McEntire 1 min 34 sec (O) O/U 2 min 5.5 sec Chiefs vs Eagles, 2023 Chris Stapleton 2 min 2 sec (U) O/U 1 min 35.5 sec Rams vs Bengals, 2022 Mickey Guyton 1 min 51 sec (O) O/U 1 min 59.5 sec Chiefs vs Buccaneers, 2021 Jazmine Sullivan & Eric Church 2 min 16 sec (O)

Super Bowl Coin Toss History

There should be no delays in payouts on the coin toss, which will happen right after the National Anthem. You’ll be able to get even odds on both Heads and Tails.

Strangely, the coin toss winner has only won two of the previous 11 Big Games. Tails has been the outcome of the coin toss in two of the past three years and in 31 of 59 total SB games.

Coin Toss Outcome Championship Game Coin Toss Winner Game Winner Tails Chiefs vs Eagles, 2025 Chiefs Eagles Heads 49ers vs Chiefs, 2024 Chiefs Chiefs Tails Chiefs vs Eagles, 2023 Chiefs Chiefs Heads Rams vs Bengals, 2022 Bengals Rams Heads Chiefs vs Buccaneers, 2021 Chiefs Buccaneers

Super Bowl Gatorade Color Betting History

You’ll have to wait until the end of the game for the outcome of the Gatorade bath wager. While the coin flip is exactly that, there are trends and theories related to this exotics bet. It’s a common theory that the color is chosen so as not stain the jerseys of the winning team.

That was the case last year, as the Eagles, wearing their signature green jerseys, got bathed in Yellow/Green/Lime Gatorade. This time around, Orange (+225) is the favorite, while Yellow/Lime/Green (+260) and Blue (+260) aren’t far behind.

Gatorade Colour Championship Game Winning Team Odds Yellow Chiefs vs Eagles, 2025 Eagles +245 Purple 49ers vs Chiefs, 2024 Chiefs +100 Purple Chiefs vs Eagles, 2023 Chiefs +800 Blue Rams vs Bengals, 2022 Rams +350 Blue Chiefs vs Buccaneers, 2021 Buccaneers +700

