Underdog Promo Code GOALMAX: Get $50 in Bonuses For Panthers vs Packers, NFL Week 8

Both teams limp in off deflating losses: Green Bay fell 20-17 in Detroit, Carolina got steamrolled 43-13 by Tampa Bay. One trend towers over everything: the Panthers have covered in 13 straight games after an outright loss. Play $10 using Underdog promo code GOALMAX and collect $50 in bonus entries.

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Green Bay is -200 on the moneyline, with Carolina at +165. The Packers lay 3.5 points (-112), and the Panthers take +3.5 (-108). The total is 47.5. The over is -105 and the under is -115.

The Panthers are 13-0 ATS after losses and won outright at Lambeau last season as 13.5-point underdogs. Bryce Young has 12 touchdowns against four picks, Chuba Hubbard 459 rushing yards.

Green Bay counters with Love's 13 touchdown passes and Watson's 595 receiving yards, but its line is missing bodies and Micah Parsons remains on the physically unable to perform list.

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Green Bay's own trends argue against it: 1-9-1 against the spread after a loss, 4-11-1 as a favorite in its last 16 in that role. The Packers also escaped two flawed opponents by three points each.

Our NFL analyst followed the bounce-back trend and found points where others see problems.

Panthers vs Packers, Week 8 - 10/29 - 8:15pm ET, Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WI

Carolina +3.5 is the play at -108. A 13-0 ATS streak after losses is not noise, and this is the same building where the Panthers won outright as nearly two-touchdown dogs a year ago. Green Bay barely survived Tampa Bay and the Jets by three points each.

Under 47.5 follows at -115. Carolina has stayed under in six straight road games, and Green Bay's last four outings averaged just 35.5 points combined. Two offenses built on rhythm meet two defenses content to slow the game, in weather too calm to force mistakes.

Panthers vs Packers - Best NFL Player Props & Parlays

Lukas Van Ness to record a sack is an intriguing pick to monitor odds on. Carolina's line is missing Taylor Moton and Damien Lewis, Jaelan Phillips is also out, and Van Ness leads the Packers with 3.5 sacks. A depleted front against the home team's best edge shortens pockets.

Chuba Hubbard anytime touchdown (-125). He has six scores, carried just seven times in the blowout and gets a Packers defense that has allowed 10 touchdowns to running backs. Fresh legs near the goal line are dangerous.

Christian Watson over 72.5 receiving yards (-115). He averages nearly 100 per game and has six touchdowns. The volume alone clears most numbers.

Carolina +3.5 (-108) and Hubbard anytime touchdown (-125) are the first two on my line. I have the highest confidence in those. If I’m looking for a 3-leg parlay, I’m likely adding Van Ness' sack as the final pick, but I would also consider the over on Watson’s receiving yards (-115).

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