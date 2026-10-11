Underdog Promo Code GOALMAX: Get $100 in Fantasy Bonus Entries for San Francisco 49ers vs Seattle Seahawks, NFL Games

The last time San Francisco walked into Lumen Field, it left on the wrong end of a 41-6 playoff beatdown, and Seattle went on to hoist the Lombardi Trophy. The 49ers return on Sunday as one of the NFL’s last unbeaten teams at 4-0, while the defending champion Seahawks sit just a game behind at 3-1 in the NFC West.

San Francisco’s offense has been the league’s most efficient, but Mike Macdonald’s defense is the toughest test it has faced all season. Get your Sunday afternoon lineups set with $100 in Fantasy Bonus Entries by using the Underdog promo code GOALMAX before the 4:25 PM EDT kickoff.

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Seattle’s defense gets its first real shot at an unbeaten 49ers offense that has been carving teams up all season. Our expert breaks down the key lines to watch.

49ers vs Seahawks, Oct 11, 4:25 PM EDT

Seattle (-179) is laying 3.5 points at home (+100), and the champs have earned that respect. Macdonald’s defense held opponents to under 17 points per game through the first three weeks and completely shut down San Francisco in January, limiting Brock Purdy to 140 passing yards and Christian McCaffrey to 74 scrimmage yards. Sam Darnold has Jaxon Smith-Njigba as his top target again, and Underdog has the receiver’s yardage line set at 89.5. With Jadarian Price on injury reserve with a chest injury, Emanuel Wilson looks set to lead the backfield, and his 59.5 rushing yards line is the highest on the board.

San Francisco (+144) is getting 3.5 points at -129, and there’s a strong case for the 49ers keeping it close or winning outright. They lead the NFL in yards per play and have the league’s best passer rating in the red zone, with McCaffrey and George Kittle each scoring three times through three weeks. Purdy and Darnold share an identical passing line of 224.5 yards, which says plenty about how evenly matched these offenses look on paper. The 46.5-point total leans toward Lower at -118, a nod to Seattle’s defense.

49ers vs Seahawks - Best NFL Player Entries

Our two-pick entry backs both quarterbacks to move the ball through the air, with Brock Purdy (-118) and Sam Darnold (-132) each going higher than 224.5 passing yards, a combination that pays 3.2x. Purdy is running the league’s most efficient offense, and the Washington game proved Seattle’s secondary can be beaten.

Darnold is the slightly bigger favorite on the board to clear the mark, and it’s easy to see why. Jaxon Smith-Njigba topped 400 receiving yards through three games, so a big day from the Seahawks’ No. 1 receiver goes a long way toward getting Darnold there. The picks complement each other, since a strong start from either quarterback should force the other to lean on a passing game.

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