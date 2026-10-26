Underdog Promo Code GOALMAX: Get $50 in Bonuses For Cowboys vs Eagles, NFL Week 7

The NFC East is a demolition derby: Dallas and Philadelphia both 2-4, the Giants leading at 3-2-1, and the division winless with two ties since Week 5. Monday night's renewal hits Lincoln Financial Field on ESPN. Play $10 using Underdog promo code GOALMAX and collect $50 in bonus entries.

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Dallas is -230 on the moneyline, with Philadelphia at +190. The Cowboys lay 4.5 points at -115, and the Eagles take +4.5 at -105. The total is 44.5, with the over at -102 and the under at -120.

Jalen Hurts landed on injured reserve with blood clots and is out for the year, leaving Tanner McKee to run an offense missing DeVonta Smith, Dontayvion Wicks and Lane Johnson. Rookie Makai Lemon is suddenly the top receiver. Dallas returns DeMarvion Overshown and possibly Cobie Durant, while Dak Prescott has thrown ten touchdowns.

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Click the link above to reach Underdog's sign-up page Install the Underdog app first if you prefer mobile Set up your account Add GOALMAX in the promo code field Deposit and make a $10 entry $50 in bonus entries arrive once that entry settles

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Today's Sports Betting with the Underdog promo code

Both teams are 2-4, but the Cowboys have been competitive in defeat while the Eagles have lost four straight. The quarterback gap is now chasm-sized. Philadelphia's home field still means something, yet our NFL analyst sided with the deeper roster. Here are his picks for Monday Night Football.

Cowboys vs Eagles, Week 7 - 10/26 - 8:15pm ET, Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA

Dallas -4.5 (-115) is the position. McKee inherits a huddle without his top two receivers and his right tackle, against a defense welcoming back its starting linebacker. Prescott has completed 66.3 percent of his passes for 1,639 yards, and the Cowboys rank eighth in EPA per play. Backup quarterbacks with no downfield threats rarely cover against that profile.

Under 44.5 (-120) follows. Philadelphia's remaining pass catchers are a rookie, a tight end, and spare parts, shrinking the playbook to screens and prayers. Dallas will lean on the run to protect a lead.

Cowboys vs Eagles - Best NFL Player Props & Parlays

Dak Prescott over 1.5 passing touchdowns at -138. Ten scores in six games, and the Eagles lost Nolan Smith to concussion while Jonathan Greenard is a game-time call. The math is simple.

CeeDee Lamb over 78.5 receiving yards at -113. He remains the offense's engine against a patched-together secondary.

Dallas Goedert over 49.5 receiving yards at -113. He practiced fully Saturday and is cleared. A rookie quarterback's best friend is a reliable tight end, and Goedert has been exactly that for years.

My tops are Dallas -4.5 (-115) and Prescott over 1.5 passing touchdowns (-138). Put those on a parlay and the payout becomes +154. Lamb's yardage total is the natural third leg for me, boosting the payout to +319.

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