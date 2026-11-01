Underdog Promo Code GOALMAX: Get $50 in Bonuses For Chiefs vs Broncos, NFL Week 8

Both teams are 5-2, and Sunday's winner at Empower Field takes control of the AFC West race on CBS. Denver has won three of the last four meetings, including 20-13 at Arrowhead on Christmas. Play $10 using Underdog promo code GOALMAX and collect $50 in bonus entries.

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Kansas City is -120 on the moneyline, with Denver at +100. The Chiefs are at -1.5 points at -105, and the Broncos take +1.5 at -110. The total is 40.5, with the over priced at -110 and the under at -105.

The Chiefs are coming off their worst night of the season: three points, 213 total yards, and no red-zone trip in a Patrick Mahomes start for the first time ever. Kenneth Walker III was held to 36 yards after leading the league at 133 per game, Rashee Rice remains out, and Harrison Butker has missed ten field goals since last season began.

Denver has won five of six since losing at Arrowhead in Week 1, and Nix just produced 222 passing yards, 73 rushing yards and two scores against Arizona.

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Denver's pass rush has made Mahomes mortal in this matchup, holding him to a 91.8 career rating with 13 interceptions in 16 meetings. Denver's defense just held Seattle's top-ranked offense to 14 points. Our NFL analyst sees a classic AFC West slugfest.

Chiefs vs Broncos, Week 8 - 11/1 - 4:25pm ET, Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, CO

Denver +1.5 is the side (-110). The Broncos have taken three of the last four in this rivalry, including a Christmas win at Arrowhead, and Kansas City arrives with a sputtering offense and a kicker searching for his stroke. Nix's mobility stresses the Chiefs' linebackers in ways Seattle's plan exposed.

Game total points under 40.5 is the companion at -105. Kansas City just failed to reach the red zone for the first time in the Mahomes era, and Denver's defense has allowed 17 or fewer in three straight games. Two proud defenses, one angry quarterback, and a total that already admits the obvious.

Chiefs vs Broncos - Best NFL Player Props & Parlays

Kenneth Walker III under 88.5 rushing yards (-111). He managed 36 yards against a Seattle defense that has not allowed a 100-yard rusher in 36 games, and Denver's front is no softer.

Bo Nix over 16.5 rushing yards at -114. He ran for 73 yards and two touchdowns last week, and Kansas City's edge rushers over-pursue against mobile quarterbacks.

Travis Kelce over 4.5 receptions (+105). With Rice out again, the all-time fifth-leading receiver remains the one matchup Kansas City can trust.

Denver +1.5 (-110) and the game total under 40.5 (-105) are going on my parlay. Nix's rushing total (-114) is the live third leg if you can tolerate some more risk. Either way, these odds are relatively favorable.

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