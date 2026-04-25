Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $50 in Bonuses for NBA Playoffs, Thunder vs Suns

At 3:30pm ET, the Oklahoma City Thunder (2-0) head to PHX Arena to take on the Phoenix Suns (0-2) in Game 3 of their First Round Playoff series. First, use the Underdog promo code GOALBONUS and put $5+ on an entry to get $50 in bonus entries for the game.

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The Suns were fired up after a 120-107 Game 2 loss, as Devin Booker criticized one of the officials by name. Going down 3-0 in this series would be fatal, and their job would become easier if OKC’s Jalen Williams, who exited on Wednesday with a hamstring injury, is out.

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How to use the Underdog Promo Code

It’s not difficult to get going on Underdog and unlock $50 in fantasy bonus entries for Thunder vs Suns. All you have to do is read and follow the step-by-step guide below:

Start by downloading Underdog’s app or using the link here to go to the website Begin creating your account, diligently entering your personal details Before you submit your account for confirmation, use the promo code GOALBONUS Go ahead and confirm your email address and fund your account with your first $10+ deposit Next, put $5 or more on your first Underdog DFS entry Completing all of the steps above will get you $50 in fantasy bonus entries to use on any Underdog DFS product

Promotional offer valid for new users in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IL, TN, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, VA, VT, WV, and WY

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The Thunder, defending NBA champions, are a star-studded team. Our NBA expert will let you know the Thunder players to pick in Underdog Champions today, along with others on the Suns.

Oklahoma City Thunder (2-0) vs Phoenix Suns (0-2) - 4/25 - 3:30 PM ET

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder will look to make it 11 First Round Playoff wins in a row when they head to PHX Arena for a 3:30pm ET game against the Phoenix Suns (NBC, Peacock).

OKC may decide to be cautious with Jalen Williams, giving SGA more offensive responsibility. The MVP frontrunner scored 37 points on Wednesday and has averaged over 32 points per game when Williams has missed time this season.

Chet Holmgren has done an excellent job defending the paint, with six blocks through the first two games of the series. He’s swatted 2+ shots in five straight games.

Meanwhile, OKC is devoting a lot of attention to star Suns guard Devin Booker, who hasn’t reached the 25-point threshold in any of his four Play-in Tournament/Playoff appearances this season.

Instead, Dillon Brooks has been taking more shots than anyone else on Phoenix, averaging 24.0 PPG through two games of the series.

Today in Underdog Champions, tail the following pick for a potential 6.35x maximum return. Go with “Higher” on SGA 31.5 points, Holmgren 1.5 blocks, and Brooks 17.5 points. Also, take “Lower” on Booker 25.5 points.

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