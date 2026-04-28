Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $50 in Bonuses for NBA Playoffs First Round

Play your first DFS game on Underdog and get $50 in fantasy bonus entries to join more contests. Claim the Underdog promo code GOALBONUS and put $5+ on your first entry to get the $50 in time for tonight’s Atlanta Hawks vs New York Knicks NBA Playoff game at 8:00pm ET.

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Underdog Promo Code Verified: 4/28/2026

In Game 4 of the series, which is tied at two games apiece, Knicks C Karl-Anthony Towns picked up his first career playoff triple-double. KAT has been one of the best DFS options throughout the series, and we’ll discuss the best picks in Underdog Champions later on.

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How to use the Underdog Promo Code

Getting $50 in fantasy bonus entries for DFS games ahead of Hawks vs Knicks takes only a few minutes and a few steps. See the guide below to get started with the Underdog promo code:

Using the link provided, go to Underdog Fantasy’s website. You may also download the app to get started Next, start creating an account by filling in all of the information that is requested of you Before you submit your account for verification, make sure to use the promo code GOALBONUS Afterward, confirm your account through email and make a $10+ deposit with the payment method of your choice On your first Underdog DFS entry, stake $5 or more You’ll automatically receive $50 in fantasy bonus entries after submitting your first $5+ entry

If you meet state-specific age requirements and are in one of AZ, CO, CT, DC, IL, TN, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, VA, VT, WV, or WY, you may claim this offer

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While former Hawk Trae Young quickly became a Madison Square Garden villain, CJ McCollum is on his way to doing the same. Stay tuned to see if McCollum and other Hawks and Knicks players are worth selecting in Underdog Champions tonight.

Atlanta Hawks (2-2) vs New York Knicks (2-2) - 4/28 - 8:00 PM ET

Tonight at 8:00pm ET the Atlanta Hawks take on the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in Game 5 of their First Round Playoff series (NBC, Peacock).

The Knicks took Game 4 as OG Anunoby led all scorers with 22 points. Anunoby has managed back-to-back games of 22+ points. He’s also averaged 8.8 rebounds over four games.

Karl-Anthony Towns has also been one of the Knicks’ standout players. The big man is coming off his first playoff triple-double and has averaged over 20 points and 10 rebounds during the series, along with 5.0 assists per game.

CJ McCollum has led the Hawks in scoring in three of their four playoff games so far. McCollum dropped 26 and 32 points at MSG earlier in the series and is averaging 24.5 PPG.

McCollum’s teammate Dyson Daniels isn’t much of a scorer, but he is an elite defender who led the league in steals per game in 2024-25. During this series, he’s managed 2+ steals in each game.

For a maximum of 7.51x, take “Higher” on Towns 24.5 Pts + Asts, Anunoby 24.5 Pts + Rebs + Asts, McCollum 19.5 points, and Daniels 1.5 steals.

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